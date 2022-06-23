Chrome for iOS Gains Enhanced Safe Browsing to Protect Users From Malicious Websites

Google today announced several updates that are coming to the Chrome browser on iPhone and iPad, including Enhanced Safe Browsing, a feature that is designed to provide users with better protection against phishing, malware, and other web-based threats.



If turned on, the Enhanced Safe Browsing feature will warn users proactively if web pages are dangerous, with the setting using Google's Safe Browsing function. Chrome will also warn if a username and login typed into the browser have been compromised in a third-party data breach.

Enhanced Safe Browsing has been available on the desktop and on Android for some time now, but it is also set to expand to iOS with the next Chrome update.

Along with Enhanced Safe Browsing, Chrome will also be able to be set as the Autofill provider, filling in logins and passwords on the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ in addition to the desktop.

An interface tweak will allow users to discover new content or start a fresh search in Chrome when the app hasn't been used in a while. Recent tabs will still be available, but Google wants to make it easier for users to browse content or get back to frequently visited sites more quickly.

Chrome Actions on iOS will let ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users type an action into the address bar to do things like clear browsing data, open an incognito tab, or set Chrome as the default browser, plus on-device machine learning is now available to translate websites faster into your language.

Google says that these features are coming in the next release, and that "even more innovation" is on the way for the iOS Chrome app. The Chrome app for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]