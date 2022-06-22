Electric Vehicle Maker Polestar Announces CarPlay Support

by

Volvo-backed electric vehicle maker Polestar today announced that the latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 adds CarPlay support, allowing iPhone users to conveniently access commonly used apps from the dashboard, complete with Siri control.

Polestar CarPlay
The addition of CarPlay in the Polestar 2 is interesting given that the vehicle's infotainment system is powered by Android Automotive, which is a full-stack operating system running directly on the in-vehicle hardware. Android Automotive is not to be confused with Google's similarly-named CarPlay competitor Android Auto.

In a tweet, Polestar said the over-the-air software update is rolling out to customers incrementally, and noted that the update is also available for installation at Polestar workshops. It's unclear when the rollout will be completed.

CarPlay is available in over 600 vehicle models from dozens of automakers, according to Apple, but some of the most popular electric vehicle brands like Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Motors have yet to support the feature in their vehicles.


At WWDC 2022 earlier this month, Apple previewed the "next generation" of CarPlay, which includes support for multiple displays in a vehicle and direct integration with a vehicle's speedometer, fuel gauge, climate controls for A/C and heat, and more.

Apple said the first vehicles to support the new CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Ford, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Honda, Acura, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Porsche, and more. Apple said it would share additional information about the new CarPlay experience in the future.

Top Rated Comments

scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
1 hour ago at 07:29 am
if only tesla would follow suit with their barebones, buggy ui that breaks something with every update.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikey918 Avatar
mikey918
51 minutes ago at 07:40 am
The size of those bezels makes me think they just slapped an HP Touchpad on the dash and called it a day.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
38 minutes ago at 07:52 am
When Polestar was on the horizon, I thought it might be interesting to consider. I’m not a huge Tesla fan and wouldn’t mind seeing a viable competitor in the space.

When I found out it was not just running Android Auto, but the whole software stack was Google, I lost interest. I don’t need Google in my car.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Menel Avatar
Menel
33 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Well yeah, models I’ve heard of (or at least I’ve heard of the Leaf), by manufacturers I’ve heard of. These Polestar guys are Volvo backed, but I don’t understand why Volvo doesn’t just bring them in house (unless they’re not really serious about this market segment but just want to play around with it). I suppose it’s a little like when Ford was playing with the TH!NK concept.
I'm guessing, grasping at straws.
Volvo already blew through their federal tax credits, tax refund credit for EV was limited to certain production #'s.
New company Polestar, resets that to zero. So customers can get tax credit and it makes their cars less expensive and more competitive.
Wild speculation on my part.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluespark Avatar
bluespark
25 minutes ago at 08:06 am

I'm guessing, grasping at straws.
Volvo already blew through their federal tax credits, tax refund credit for EV was limited to certain production #'s.
New company Polestar, resets that to zero. So customers can get tax credit and it makes their cars less expensive and more competitive.
Wild speculation on my part.
Interesting theory. I was also wondering what exactly Polestar is, since Volvo seems to be actively pursuing EV technology on their own with the attractive XC-40 Recharge.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am

Sure, I’ve heard of Volvo, and I’ve heard of Tesla, and I’m admittedly not really in the market currently (I could see owning an electric car if I lived out in the suburbs, but, charging infrastructure issues aside, I’m not even in the market for a car right now), but I’ve never once heard of Lucid or Rivian (or Polestar for that matter). Why do I suddenly suspect that there’s a ton of VC money flowing into electric vehicles in the hopes of finding the next Tesla?

Honestly, most VCs seem incapable of independent thought. It’s all, “oh this idea led to a unicorn [or a great IPO], let’s try to replicate it.” It’s like the Apple lemmings commercial ('https://youtu.be/V-SJQdREDKM')!

(As an aside, boy does Google label some weird stuff as “for kids”.)
lucid is backed by saudi funds and rivian is backed by amazon, they are not some small start up anymore.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
