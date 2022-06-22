Electric Vehicle Maker Polestar Announces CarPlay Support

Volvo-backed electric vehicle maker Polestar today announced that the latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 adds CarPlay support, allowing iPhone users to conveniently access commonly used apps from the dashboard, complete with Siri control.



The addition of CarPlay in the Polestar 2 is interesting given that the vehicle's infotainment system is powered by Android Automotive, which is a full-stack operating system running directly on the in-vehicle hardware. Android Automotive is not to be confused with Google's similarly-named CarPlay competitor Android Auto.

In a tweet, Polestar said the over-the-air software update is rolling out to customers incrementally, and noted that the update is also available for installation at Polestar workshops. It's unclear when the rollout will be completed.

CarPlay is available in over 600 vehicle models from dozens of automakers, according to Apple, but some of the most popular electric vehicle brands like Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Motors have yet to support the feature in their vehicles.

The most fun part about driving a Polestar is driving it, but there's more to it. Our latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 comes with Apple CarPlay, allowing Polestar owners with an iPhone to change music, use apps, and communicate through Siri or the infotainment system pic.twitter.com/mulkjIUR6D — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 22, 2022

At WWDC 2022 earlier this month, Apple previewed the "next generation" of CarPlay , which includes support for multiple displays in a vehicle and direct integration with a vehicle's speedometer, fuel gauge, climate controls for A/C and heat, and more.

Apple said the first vehicles to support the new CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Ford, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Honda, Acura, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Porsche, and more. Apple said it would share additional information about the new CarPlay experience in the future.