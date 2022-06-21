Apple Updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote With New Features
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are minor version 12.1 updates, and each app has received a few new features, as outlined below.
Keynote
The Keynote apps for Mac, iPhone, and iPad include an option to add subtle movement and visual interest to presentations with dynamic backgrounds that move as you transition from slide to slide.
There are new animated themes that feature dynamic backgrounds, and there is an option to skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group.
Numbers
Numbers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac got the fewest updates, with Apple improving performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables.
Pages
Pages for iPhone, iPad, and Mac gains a new feature that allows mail merge to be used to create personalized letters, cards, and envelopes for multiple recipients, and it offers new templates for event invitations and certificates. Pages documents can also now be exported as TXT files.
The iWork apps for iOS and Mac are available for free from the App Store and Mac App Store.
