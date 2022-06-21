Apple Updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote With New Features

Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are minor version 12.1 updates, and each app has received a few new features, as outlined below.

Keynote

The Keynote apps for Mac, iPhone, and iPad include an option to add subtle movement and visual interest to presentations with dynamic backgrounds that move as you transition from slide to slide.

There are new animated themes that feature dynamic backgrounds, and there is an option to skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group.

Numbers

Numbers for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac got the fewest updates, with Apple improving performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables.

Pages

Pages for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac gains a new feature that allows mail merge to be used to create personalized letters, cards, and envelopes for multiple recipients, and it offers new templates for event invitations and certificates. Pages documents can also now be exported as TXT files.

The iWork apps for iOS and Mac are available for free from the App Store and Mac App Store.

EugW Avatar
EugW
40 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
The updates are not showing up for me... yet. I tried on two machines.


Those apps are, in my opinion, awful. I can't work with the toolbar being to the right side, and the tables interaction is awful. I hate to say it, but make it look like Docs/Word
Translated: I don't like Pages because it's not MS Word.
adamw Avatar
adamw
26 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
Glad to see iWork apps getting updated and maintained, and not neglected by Apple.
funkypepper Avatar
funkypepper
57 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
TXT export is nice. Still waiting for Open Document Format support, though. It’s long awaited at this point.
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
42 minutes ago at 02:49 pm

Those apps are, in my opinion, awful. I can't work with the toolbar being to the right side, and the tables interaction is awful. I hate to say it, but make it look like Docs/Word
I run a business through Numbers and Pages. It's fine. It's just different to Office.

The only thing that shafts me is the lack of engineering units in Numbers. Have to divide a lot of stuff regularly or use constant multipliers.
iDento Avatar
iDento
36 minutes ago at 02:55 pm

Those apps are, in my opinion, awful. I can't work with the toolbar being to the right side, and the tables interaction is awful. I hate to say it, but make it look like Docs/Word
That’s almost a standard macOS UI, and with UWD it‘s very practical and a joy to use.
erthquake Avatar
erthquake
33 minutes ago at 02:58 pm

Those apps are, in my opinion, awful. I can't work with the toolbar being to the right side, and the tables interaction is awful. I hate to say it, but make it look like Docs/Word
It's more like Adobe apps. I'm bummed it took this long to bring mail merge back. I had kept the old iWork versions installed because I could use mail merge to make numbered tickets and student/staff ID cards.
