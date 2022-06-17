Some Custom Configured M2 MacBook Pro Models Delayed Until August

Apple this morning began accepting orders for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip, and as with many other Macs, this new machine is facing some shipping delays.



Select custom configurations of the ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro with upgraded unified memory are backordered, and will not be available for delivery until August. All 13-inch MacBook Pro models in the United States with the 24GB unified memory upgrade selected are listing delivery dates from August 3 to August 10.

Stock MacBook Pro models are available for delivery on launch day, which is Friday, June 24, but other memory and SSD upgrades push delivery back until at least July.

It is no surprise to see shipping delays for the 13-inch MacBook Pro because Apple has been dealing with Mac supply shortages for most of the year. 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, even stock configurations, are not arriving to customers until mid-August in some cases.

Apple has said that these supply issues can be attributed to ongoing component shortages and manufacturing issues caused by the global pandemic.

During the April earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple was expecting ongoing supply issues to impact product sales into the third fiscal quarter of 2022. Apple had issues meeting demand in the second quarter, and was expecting these problems to worsen later in the year.

The supply constraints are expected to cost Apple $4 to $8 billion, and will impact many of Apple's product categories.

Apple has not yet announced a launch date for the ‌M2‌ MacBook Air, but given the Mac delays we've seen for the entirety of 2022, supply shortages can be expected.