Deals: Anker Offers Cheaper Dual USB-C Charger Alternatives on Amazon, Available From $27.99

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts across multiple Apple-related accessories on Amazon, including dual USB-C charger alternatives from Anker.



Anker's Dual USB-C Chargers

Anker has a few alternatives to Apple's new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, and both undercut Apple's prices by half. Prices start at $27.99 for the 40W 2-Port USB-C PowerPort Charger in White, and there's a Black color at a slightly higher price of $29.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Secondly is the 40W 2-Port USB-C Compact Charger for $30.59, down from $35.99. You can get this 15 percent off discount by clicking the coupon below the price on the Amazon page for the accessory, and it'll be applied at checkout.

The first Anker charger includes a foldable plug and measures about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches, while the second option is much smaller at about 1.3 inches long, but it doesn't have a foldable plug. They're both around half the price of Apple's $59 price tag on its dual USB-C plugs.



AirTag

Amazon is discounting Apple's AirTag lineup today, offering the AirTag 4-Pack for $87.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is about $2 lower than the previous sale we tracked, and overall it's a second-best price.

You can also get the AirTag 1-Pack for $26.99, down from $29.00. Both of the AirTag packs are sold directly by Amazon, and there's an estimated delivery date of June 21-22 for each accessory.



iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Lastly, there are a few solid discounts on the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard lineup. Prices start at $249.00 for the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, down from $299.00 and available in White and Black.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is priced at $299.00, down from $349.00, and also available in both White and Black. These accessories are in stock today and sold directly by Amazon, with a delivery estimate of June 21-22.

Both of these Magic Keyboard deals represent second-best prices on each accessory, and they're the first time we've seen notable markdowns in a few months. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.