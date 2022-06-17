Deals: Anker Offers Cheaper Dual USB-C Charger Alternatives on Amazon, Available From $27.99

by

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts across multiple Apple-related accessories on Amazon, including dual USB-C charger alternatives from Anker.

Anker's Dual USB-C Chargers

Anker has a few alternatives to Apple's new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, and both undercut Apple's prices by half. Prices start at $27.99 for the 40W 2-Port USB-C PowerPort Charger in White, and there's a Black color at a slightly higher price of $29.99.

anker imageNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker 40W 2-Port USB-C PowerPort Charger for $27.99

Secondly is the 40W 2-Port USB-C Compact Charger for $30.59, down from $35.99. You can get this 15 percent off discount by clicking the coupon below the price on the Amazon page for the accessory, and it'll be applied at checkout.

15% OFF
Anker 40W 2-Port USB-C Compact Charger for $30.59

The first Anker charger includes a foldable plug and measures about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches, while the second option is much smaller at about 1.3 inches long, but it doesn't have a foldable plug. They're both around half the price of Apple's $59 price tag on its dual USB-C plugs.

AirTag

Amazon is discounting Apple's AirTag lineup today, offering the AirTag 4-Pack for $87.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is about $2 lower than the previous sale we tracked, and overall it's a second-best price.

AirTag and Lavender iPhone

$11 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $87.99

You can also get the AirTag 1-Pack for $26.99, down from $29.00. Both of the AirTag packs are sold directly by Amazon, and there's an estimated delivery date of June 21-22 for each accessory.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Lastly, there are a few solid discounts on the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard lineup. Prices start at $249.00 for the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, down from $299.00 and available in White and Black.

2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

$50 OFF
11-inch Magic Keyboard for $249.00

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is priced at $299.00, down from $349.00, and also available in both White and Black. These accessories are in stock today and sold directly by Amazon, with a delivery estimate of June 21-22.

$50 OFF
12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $299.00

Both of these Magic Keyboard deals represent second-best prices on each accessory, and they're the first time we've seen notable markdowns in a few months. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

richie510 Avatar
richie510
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am
While everyone is talking about chargers, I have had good luck with RAVPower (no longer sold on Amazon for apparently paying for reviews with gift cards).

https://www.walmart.com/ip/RAVPower-65W-PD-Charger-Foldable-USB-C-Charger-With-2-Ports-2nd-Generation-GaN-Technology-3-0-Power-Adapter-MacBook-Pro-iPhone-13-Galaxy-Switch-iPad-/755656662?athbdg=L1700

https://www.walmart.com/ip/RAVPower-USB-C-Charger-2-Pack-20W-Wall-Charger-PD-3-0-Wall-Charging-Adapter-Black/122803902?athbdg=L1700

I find RAVPower to have the same build quality and functionality as Anker, but their prices are a lot lower.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

magic keyboard sale feature purple

Deals: Amazon Takes $50 Off Apple's Magic Keyboard Accessories, Available From $249

Tuesday May 3, 2022 6:38 am PDT by
Amazon today is discounting a collection of Apple's first-party Magic Keyboards for the iPad Pro lineup. Many of the accessories listed below are in stock today and sold directly by Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Starting with the...
Read Full Article2 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Teal

Deals: Amazon Drops Price of 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard to $293 ($56 Off)

Friday April 8, 2022 7:30 am PDT by
An all-time low price on the white version of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard has returned to Amazon this week, available for $293.00, down from $349.00. The keyboard is in stock and sold directly from Amazon, and only the US English version of the accessory is receiving the discount. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article25 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on Sale for $293 ($56 Off)

Thursday March 10, 2022 6:45 am PST by
Amazon today is offering the white version of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $293.00, down from $349.00. The keyboard is in stock and sold directly from Amazon, and only the US English version of the accessory is receiving the discount. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article26 comments
mac magic keyboard

Deals: Apple's Magic Keyboard on Sale for $49.99 (50% Off) [Updated]

Friday February 11, 2022 5:30 am PST by
Target today has Apple's 2021 Magic Keyboard for half off, priced at $49.99, down from $99.99. The accessory has an estimated delivery window of February 16-18 as of writing, and can't be picked up in store. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The Magic Keyboard...
Read Full Article13 comments
anker 563 dock ports

Anker's Latest USB-C Docking Station Brings Triple-Display Support to M1 Macs

Wednesday May 18, 2022 7:06 am PDT by
While Apple's early M1-based Macs can only officially support a single external display, there are ways around the limitation. Anker is launching a new 10-in-1 USB-C docking station today which delivers just that. The Anker 563 USB-C dock includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort port, and it leverages DisplayLink to carry multiple video signals over a single connection. Given that this hub...
Read Full Article97 comments
anker quickie

Deals: Get Up to 40% Off Anker's USB-C Cables, MagSafe-Compatible Chargers, and More

Thursday January 20, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day today is focusing on a collection of Anker chargers and cables, with prices starting at $16.99 for a 2-pack of Anker Powerline USB-C to USB-C cables. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. There are eight total...
Read Full Article9 comments
mophie gan 67w

Apple Begins Selling Mophie's New Ultra-Compact USB-C Chargers Designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Wednesday May 11, 2022 6:18 am PDT by
Mophie today announced the release of two new ultra-compact USB-C chargers designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with 30W and 67W options available. Mophie's 67W charger (front) vs. Apple's 67W charger (back) Designed with GaN (gallium nitride) material, the chargers are smaller, lighter, and more power efficient than traditional silicon-based chargers, including Apple's own 30W and 67W...
Read Full Article31 comments
anker february 2022

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Monday February 14, 2022 8:10 am PST by
Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article5 comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 dummy 2

Hands-On With iPhone 14 Models Showing New Sizes and Camera Design Updates

Monday June 13, 2022 11:40 am PDT by
Prior to the launch of new iPhone models, case makers often create dummy models based on leaked schematics and specifications. We've known about the design of the iPhone 14 lineup for some time now, and this week, we got a set of dummy units to see the design updates for ourselves. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Because there's a lot of money in having a case...
Read Full Article178 comments
M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0014

Leaked Benchmarks Confirm M2 Chip is Up to 20% Faster Than M1

Wednesday June 15, 2022 10:32 am PDT by
Apple's new M2 chip is up to 20 percent faster than the M1 chip when it comes to multi-core performance, according to leaked M2 benchmarks from the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro that were discovered on Geekbench today. The M2, which runs at 3.49GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the M1, earned a single-core score of 1919, which is roughly 12 percent faster than the 1707 single-core score of the M1...
Read Full Article251 comments
13 inch macbook pro and mac pro

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Outperforms Base Model Mac Pro Despite Costing Nearly $5,000 Less

Thursday June 16, 2022 8:17 am PDT by
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip appears to be faster than a base model Mac Pro in benchmarks, despite costing nearly $5,000 less. In an apparent Geekbench 5 result that surfaced on Wednesday, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro achieved a multi-core score of 8,928, while the standard Mac Pro configuration with an 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor has an average multi-core score of 8,027...
Read Full Article275 comments
ipados 16 stage manager

Apple's Craig Federighi Further Explains Why Stage Manager is Only for M1 iPads

Monday June 13, 2022 12:46 pm PDT by
Following the WWDC keynote last week, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi spoke with TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino about the new Stage Manager feature for iPad and Mac. Notably, he elaborated on Stage Manager being limited to M1 iPads. On the iPad, Stage Manager allows users to resize apps into overlapping windows for an improved multitasking experience. Stage Manager also...
Read Full Article591 comments
ipados 16 stage manager

Apple Tested Stage Manager on iPads Without M1 Chip and Wasn't Satisfied

Tuesday June 14, 2022 1:07 pm PDT by
As more post-WWDC interviews with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi surface, we continue to learn more about Apple's reasoning behind iPadOS's new Stage Manager feature being limited to iPads with the M1 chip. The latest interview was published by Forbes contributor David Phelan, who asked Federighi if Apple attempted to make Stage Manager work with iPad models without the...
Read Full Article661 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Apple's Coolest iOS 16 Feature Lets You Drag Subjects Right Out of Images

Wednesday June 15, 2022 12:12 pm PDT by
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a curious new feature that's kind of like instant Photoshop, as you can use it to pull the subject out of any image or photo, pasting it into another photo or using it as a sticker in the Messages app. It's nifty enough that we thought we'd show it off in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple calls this...
Read Full Article121 comments
m2

Kuo: New 15-Inch MacBook With M2 and M2 Pro Chip Options Planned for 2023

Wednesday June 15, 2022 8:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook model that could launch around the second quarter of 2023 or later, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. In a tweet, Kuo said the notebook may be available with both M2 and M2 Pro chip options. Kuo previously claimed the new 15-inch model might not be branded as a MacBook Air, but he did not provide any further details about potential naming. For the...
Read Full Article115 comments
ipad display

Refreshed Low-Cost iPad Said to Feature Larger Display, A14 Chip, USB-C and 5G

Tuesday June 14, 2022 11:20 am PDT by
Apple is working on a refresh of the low-cost entry-level iPad, which will expand the feature set of the device. According to 9to5Mac, Apple's 10th-generation iPad will include several updates that will bring it in line with the rest of the iPad lineup. The 2022 iPad is said to include a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, which would expand USB-C across the iPad lineup. The iPad Air,...
Read Full Article156 comments
macbook pro m2 available feature

Apple Announces 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Available to Order Worldwide Starting June 17

Tuesday June 14, 2022 7:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M2 chip will be available to order worldwide starting Friday, June 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple said deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, June 24. Apple had previously said the new 13-inch MacBook Pro would be available in July, so orders are running ahead of schedule. Customers will...
Read Full Article230 comments