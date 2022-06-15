Video: Apple's Coolest iOS 16 Feature Lets You Drag Subjects Right Out of Images

by

With iOS 16, Apple introduced a curious new feature that's kind of like instant Photoshop, as you can use it to pull the subject out of any image or photo, pasting it into another photo or using it as a sticker in the Messages app. It's nifty enough that we thought we'd show it off in our latest YouTube video.

Apple calls this feature "Lift subject from background," and it is part of the Visual Look Up suite of functions. To use it, you just long press on any image and then you can drag it out into a different app or copy it.

It works in Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari, and even videos, and it is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There's not a lot of practical use for it, but it is certainly impressive and fun to use. Make sure to check out our video to see it in action.

KaplanMike
KaplanMike
27 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
As a graphic artist, I can’t tell you how many thousands of hours I’ve spent carefully outlining the subjects of photos. Adobe rolled out a similar feature a couple of years ago on their high-priced apps. Yea for Apple for baking it into the new versions of their (free) OSes!
erikkfi
erikkfi
1 hour ago at 12:15 pm
Ain't no drag. Papa's got a brand new bag.
orbital~debris
orbital~debris
38 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
This should be useful to create new memes on the forums ?
Ruggy
Ruggy
21 minutes ago at 12:54 pm

And that's why I find it a little bit terrifying Mike. We've gone from hours for a skilled professional to a couple of clicks by a complete idiot.
rickpoet
rickpoet
6 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Since 90% of my life is spent removing my friends out of photos and putting them in weird situations in other photos (plus adding mustaches) this is a life-changing feature.
_Spinn_
_Spinn_
56 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
This looks very cool. Can’t wait to try this out.

I predict next year this will work on video to pull subjects out while the video is playing :)
