Apple Releases Third Public Beta of macOS Monterey 12.5
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.5 update to its public beta testing group, with the update coming one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.
Public beta testers can download the macOS Monterey 12.5 update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.
There's no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in macOS Monterey 12.5, and nothing new was found in the first developer beta. Apple has provided no details on this time, so we may need to wait for release to find out what bug fixes or minor changes might be included.
macOS Monterey 12.5 is likely to be one of the final updates to the macOS Monterey operating system as Apple begins its transition to the next-generation version of macOS, macOS Ventura. macOS Ventura is set to be released this fall.
