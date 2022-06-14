Apple to Begin Shipping Some Repaired iPhones in More Eco-Friendly Packaging
As of this week, Apple will begin shipping repaired iPhone 12 models in a new brown box that is 100% plastic free and created with bleach-free paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, according to a company memo obtained by MacRumors. Until now, all repaired iPhones shipped in a white box.
In the memo, Apple said it is trialing the new packaging for repaired iPhones as part of the company's commitment to eliminate plastics in all packaging by 2025. In April, Apple announced that it had reduced plastic in its packaging by 75% since 2015, and said that plastics accounted for just 4% of the company's packaging in 2021.
The eco-friendly packaging will be used for repaired iPhone 12 models shipped from Apple Repair Center depots to Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and/or directly to customers in the United States and other countries.
Apple did not indicate whether it would expand the more eco-friendly packaging to all repaired iPhones if the trial is deemed successful.
Apple previously announced that its global operations have been carbon free since 2020, and the company said it has used 100% renewable energy to power its offices, stores, and data centers since 2018. As of March 2022, Apple said 213 of its manufacturing partners have also committed to 100% renewable electricity for Apple-related production.
Popular Stories
One of iPadOS 16's key new features is Stage Manager, which allows users to resize apps into overlapping windows for an improved multitasking experience. Stage Manager also fully supports an external display, allowing users to work with up to four apps on the iPad and up to four apps on the external display simultaneously.
To the disappointment of some users, Stage Manager is limited to iPad ...
Apple on Monday introduced macOS Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. Set to come out this fall, macOS Ventura is currently available to developers, so we thought we'd take a deep dive to show MacRumors readers all of the new features that are in the update.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Our latest YouTube video highlights...
Whew, what a week! We're still recovering and trying to absorb all of this week's WWDC announcements, as in addition to jam-packed segments devoted to Apple's various operating systems, we also got some new hardware with the introduction of the M2 chip and a couple of new Macs running it.
We'll have the next several months to dig through Apple's software updates before they launch to the...
The latest models of the Apple TV have dropped to record-low prices on Amazon, beating previous lows by $20, while the latest iPad mini and the Apple Pencil 2 have also matched all-time low prices in a weekend sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Thursday reported that Apple is considering launching an all-new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it is unclear if the 12-inch model would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro.
Twitter user "Majin Bu" has since claimed that the model will be a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that may be equipped with Apple's next-generation M2...
Prior to the launch of new iPhone models, case makers often create dummy models based on leaked schematics and specifications. We've known about the design of the iPhone 14 lineup for some time now, and this week, we got a set of dummy units to see the design updates for ourselves.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Because there's a lot of money in having a case...
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Apple announcing the first MacBook Pro model featuring a higher-resolution Retina display.
Introduced at WWDC 2012, the 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro introduced a much thinner design compared to the previous model, as Apple removed the built-in Ethernet port, FireWire port, and CD/DVD drive. The notebook was still equipped with two Thunderbolt ports, two...
While the headline feature of iOS 16 is the ability to customize the Lock screen with new fonts, widgets, and more, the update will include several other useful features on the iPhone, with five of our favorite additions highlighted below. iOS 16 is currently in beta for Apple developers only, but Apple said a public beta will be available at some point in July. iOS 16 will be released for...