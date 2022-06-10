Father's Day Deals: The Best Apple Accessory Sales From Sonos, Brydge, eBay, More

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 19, in the United States this year, and with just over a week before the holiday we're tracking notable discounts from various Apple-related accessory companies. These include a chance to save on Sonos speakers, iPhone 13, iPad keyboards, and other products that could make good gifts for Father's Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of the deals listed in this article have already begun, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 19, unless otherwise stated. You'll find discounts from Brydge, AT&T, OtterBox, eBay, Belkin, and more. With nine days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today should make it in time for the 19th.



FINIS Smart Goggle

The FINIS Smart Goggle is a pair of swim goggles equipped with a small display inside and sensors that track your swims and keep you up to date on your swimming metrics, even when you're in the middle of a swim. Our readers can get 20 percent off these goggles with the code MACRUMORS, knocking the price of the accessory down to $159.20, from $199.00.

For a limited time, when you order the FINIS Smart Goggle kit you'll also get a second pair of goggles compatible with the system for free. You can find out more about the FINIS Smart Goggle by checking out our review on the accessory.



Sonos

Sonos is taking 20 percent off its portable speakers and sound bars this week, including deals on the Sonos Roam and Sonos Move. The Roam is down to $143.20 ($34.80 off) and the Move is down to $319.20 ($79.80 off) during this event. We've listed every product in the sale below, and you won't need to worry about discount codes as each sale has been automatically applied.

Portable Speakers

Sound Bars

Flexibits

Our exclusive deal on Flexibits Premium remains ongoing through Father's Day, allowing you the chance to get 75 percent off your first year of the subscription service, which grants access to popular apps Fantastical and Cardhop. The subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

You can get the deal by following this link to Flexibits' website, and clicking on the header to redeem 75 percent off your next purchase. You'll need to create a Flexibits account and begin a 14 day free trial of Flexibits Premium, either for an Individual or Family Plan, and the 75 percent off sale will be applied to either option.



AT&T

Similar to Mother's Day, AT&T is offering a deal for Father's Day that has up to $700 off the iPhone 13 for new and existing customers. You'll need to buy the iPhone on a qualifying installment agreement and trade in an eligible smartphone within 30 days of activation.

Afterwards, you'll get up to $700 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $95 or higher, and up to $350 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $35 to $94. Credits will start within three bill cycles.

There are a few other ongoing deals happening this month on AT&T, including the iPhone 12 mini for less than $9 per month and the fourth generation iPad Air for $300 off. Head to AT&T's deals page to see all of these offers before they expire.



Brydge

Brydge is hosting a sale on its iPad keyboards and the MacBook Vertical Dock this week. This event covers keyboards for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, and includes leather folios and sleeves for iPads.

eBay

eBay is taking 15 percent off select storefronts for Father's Day when the code TECHGIFTSFORDAD is used at checkout. You'll be able to save on tools, tech accessories and products, clothing, sporting goods, and kitchen appliances.

You can browse all of the storefronts and items in the sale by heading to eBay's website. The coupon code is good for two uses and is capped at a maximum value of $100. This sale will only last until June 12.



Other Sales

Adorama - Save on external SSD, headphones, monitors, and more.

B&H Photo - Save on photography equipment, drones, computer storage, and more.

Belkin - Save on wireless chargers, surge protectors, and more.

Casely - Save 50% on all charging cases.

Harber London - Get 15% off your entire order, no code needed.

JBL - Save up to 60% on headphones and speakers.

Newegg - Save on keyboards, monitors, and other computer gear.

Nomad - Save during Nomad's latest outlet sale.

OtterBox - Get 20% off sitewide.

Pad & Quill - Save up to 50% during the summer clearance sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.