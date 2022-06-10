Apple's Rumored 12-Inch MacBook Could Be Pro Model With M2 Pro and M2 Max

by

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Thursday reported that Apple is considering launching an all-new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it is unclear if the 12-inch model would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro.

2016 12 inch macbook feature
Twitter user "Majin Bu" has since claimed that the model will be a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that may be equipped with Apple's next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In the MacBook Pro, Gurman said the M2 Max will feature a 12-core CPU and up to a 38-core GPU, while the M1 Max maxes out with a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU.

Apple has released both lower-end and higher-end 12-inch notebooks in the past. At the low end, Apple introduced an ultra-thin 12-inch MacBook that weighed just two pounds in 2015, but the notebook was discontinued in 2019. And at the higher end, Apple offered a 12-inch PowerBook G4 in the mid-2000s, prior to the original MacBook Pro.

In any case, Apple silicon chips deliver impressive performance per watt, paving the way for Apple to introduce ultra-portable, high-performance MacBooks without the thermal constraints of Intel processors that the company used over the last decade and a half.

Majin Bu has a hit-or-miss track record with Apple rumors, but he has gained some credibility recently after tweeting that Apple was planning a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro. The rumor has since been backed by very reliable display industry consultant Ross Young, who tweeted that his supply chain sources have confirmed that Apple is indeed planning a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display that could launch in 2023.

Tag: 12-Inch MacBook (2023)

Top Rated Comments

TSE Avatar
TSE
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
I'm back, bitches!




Attachment Image
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KrisLord Avatar
KrisLord
13 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Just when you thought that the lineup was starting to look a bit more coherent…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
15 minutes ago at 06:30 am
That's an interesting claim. So we'd have...

12" / 14" / 16" MacBook Pro
13" / 15" MacBook Air

M2 Max in a 12" chassis, though? Sounds like it would be incredibly thermally limited.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
7 minutes ago at 06:39 am
Not buying this rumor.

The thermals won't make any sense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Interesting to say the least. Loved the 2016 12” I had.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
M2 Pro/Max in that tiny clamshell?? come on...physics tells us what is all about
Not going to happen in the 12" laptop. If its coming in early 2024 it can get the M3 3nm
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
m1 v intel thumb

Here Are All the macOS Ventura Features Your Intel Mac Won't Support

Wednesday June 8, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
Apple's public release of macOS Ventura is expected sometime in October, but given the number of features in macOS Monterey that were limited to Apple silicon Macs, will Intel Mac owners again feel left out in the cold this fall? Fortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case this time round, with many of the major features in macOS 13 offering full functionality on both Intel and...
Read Full Article89 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article105 comments
wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
iphone75colors

Apple Faces User Backlash After Dropping Support for iPhone 7 From iOS 16

Wednesday June 8, 2022 5:49 am PDT by
Apple is facing backlash from users after it announced that iOS 16, its next major release of iOS destined for release this fall, will not be supported by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. iOS 16 will bring major changes and customization features to the Lock Screen, much-awaited changes in iMessage such as mark as unread and message edits, and so much more. Users have long asked Apple to...
Read Full Article783 comments
ipados stage manager external display

iPadOS 16's Best Feature is Limited to M1 iPads

Tuesday June 7, 2022 9:26 am PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iPadOS 16, the newest version of the iOS operating system designed for the tablet form factor. iPadOS 16 has many of the features that are coming to iOS 16, but it also has some iPad specific updates. One of those new features is an updated multitasking system called Stage Manager, but many iPad users are never going to get to test out Stage Manager because it only...
Read Full Article229 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New iOS 16 Lock Screen

Monday June 6, 2022 4:57 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduces some major changes, including a total overhaul for the iOS Lock Screen. The Lock Screen looks different, it's more customizable, and it can do more than ever before, so we thought we'd do a quick hands-on video to give MacRumors readers a first glimpse at the revamped Lock screen. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Lock Screen can be customized...
Read Full Article96 comments
watchos 9 ios 16 medication list

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Add Support for Tracking Medications

Monday June 6, 2022 5:55 pm PDT by
With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple is making it easier for users to track their medications. Medicine, vitamins, and supplements can all be added to the Health app in iOS 16 for tracking purposes, and custom reminders to take medication can be set up. You can add your prescription medications to the Health app on the iPhone through the new "Medications" category. You can search for your...
Read Full Article41 comments