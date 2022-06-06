iOS 16 Adds Support for Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller

While not advertised on Apple's website, it has been discovered that iOS 16 adds support for the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. The feature was highlighted on Twitter by Riley Testut, the developer behind iOS video game emulator Delta.



In a series of tweets, Testut said that iOS 16 supports both single left or right Joy-Cons, or both at once as a singular controller. Testut added that it is possible to dynamically switch between using the Joy-Cons individually or as one combined controller by holding the screenshot capture and home buttons for a few seconds.

Testut also confirmed that iOS 16 supports the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller, which is a more traditional looking game controller.

!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!! Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTt — Riles 🤷‍♂️ (@rileytestut) June 6, 2022

The controllers can be customized in the Bluetooth menu of the Settings app on iOS 16, which is available in beta for developers starting today. Apple said a public beta of iOS 16 will follow in July, and the software update will be released in the fall.

iPhones have also supported PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers since the release of iOS 14.5 in April 2021.