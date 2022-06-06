iOS 16 Introduces Ability to Edit or Unsend iMessages

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced that the Messages app on iOS 16 has been significantly enhanced with several new features.

ios 16 imessage edit unsend
iOS 16 introduces the ability to edit and unsend iMessages already sent, mark iMessage conversations as unread, and more. These features will bring iMessage more in line with third-party messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram.

ios 16 imessage edited
Apple also announced that SharePlay is coming directly to the Messages app. This functionality will allow SharePlay to be initiated in the Messages app, allowing you to watch a TV show or movie while you are messaging a friend, for example.

iOS 16 will likely be publicly released in September, with the first beta for developers expected to be seeded later today.

Top Rated Comments

_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
55 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Being able to edit massages is finally coming!
Score: 3 Votes
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
44 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Well now that's interesting. Is there a time limit on editing? If not, you can easily say see...I never said that!
Score: 2 Votes
AskMcG Avatar
AskMcG
55 minutes ago at 10:35 am
FINALLY! That is all.
Score: 2 Votes
dylanthomas Avatar
dylanthomas
55 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Still no RCS...
Score: 2 Votes
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
52 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Helllllll yes! About time!
Score: 2 Votes
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am

For when you have second thoughts about sending that dick pic.
Or, like a someone I know did, sent a pic of herself in the bathtub to the wrong person.
Score: 2 Votes
