Apple Developer Center Opens Ahead of WWDC 2022 With Rooms Named After macOS Releases

by

Just one day ahead of WWDC 2022, the all-new Apple Developer Center has opened, with developers able to receive a brief tour of the first floor.

apple developer center room

A room in the Apple Developer Center via Paul Hudson

Located next to the Apple Park campus, Apple describes the Developer Center as a "world-class facility designed for our community to meet, collaborate with, and learn from our engineers, designers, and experts." The center includes dedicated developer lab areas, pods, briefing centers, a state-of-the-art studio/theater, and more.

Paul Hudson of Hacking with Swift visited the Apple Developer Center and shared some photos on Twitter. Notably, he revealed that all of the meeting room names in the Developer Center are named after macOS releases, such as Panther, Leopard, Tiger, and El Capitan. The studio space with a stage and seating is likewise named Big Sur.


According to Apple's schedule, the Developer Center will remain open until 6 p.m. Pacific Time today, and it will be open again starting at 7 a.m. Pacific Time tomorrow. Only those who were invited to WWDC 2022 can attend the open houses.

WWDC 2022 will be held online from June 6 through June 10, with sessions and other content to be made available on Apple's website and in the Apple Developer app free of charge. During the opening keynote, Apple is expected to announce its latest software platforms, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, and there is always a chance of a hardware announcement or two at the event.

