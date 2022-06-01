YouTube on TVs Now Supports iPhone Syncing for Easier Access to Commenting, Liking and More

by

YouTube today announced the launch of a new syncing feature that allows an iOS or Android device to connect to a TV that has the YouTube app, allowing the connected device to be used for commenting, liking videos, and more.

youtube tv smartphone integration
According to YouTube, people were already using the mobile app to engage with YouTube videos watched on TV sets, and the company decided to take advantage of that to improve the YouTube experience on the TV.

When watching YouTube on TV, users can open up the mobile YouTube app and then tap on "Connect" to sync the device to the TV. Using the feature requires being logged in to the same YouTube account on both the TV and the device that it is connecting to.

After connecting, the YouTube video being watched on the TV can be interacted with on the device, offering access to comments, likes, video descriptions, sharing tools, and channel membership options like donations. This adds to already available functionality that previously let the mobile YouTube app be used for playing, pausing, rewinding, and fast forwarding on the TV.

Brynn Evans, YouTube on TV head of design, told The Verge that remotes offer a poor experience for interaction with content on the TV. "The remote's clunky, every remote's different, there's a million different buttons. They're all bad," she said.

The feature is rolling out starting today, and TVs or set-top boxes must be updated to the latest version of the YouTube app.

Tag: YouTube

Top Rated Comments

nsayer Avatar
nsayer
56 minutes ago at 10:05 am
The YouTube apps are a workaround for ad blocking browser plug-ins. Avoid them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JaylenFast Avatar
JaylenFast
41 minutes ago at 10:19 am
I feel like I've had this for awhile. But improvement is always welcomed.

If you use YouTube frequently, I can't recommend Youtube Premium enough. I haven't watched ads in years, on any device.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
57 minutes ago at 10:04 am
I see absolutely no chance of this working consistently across platforms.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aforty Avatar
aforty
52 minutes ago at 10:09 am
I only use browsers where I can block the ridiculous amount of ads.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
30 minutes ago at 10:31 am
yah, rather than whine about ads... I paid for the membership and it's worth every penny to me.

I watch almost as much youtube as other streams. money well spent.

This addition will be great to like and get the description notes from the current video. going to update ASAP.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tothemoonsands Avatar
tothemoonsands
16 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Honestly, out of ALL my subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, Amazon Prime, Youtube TV, etc etc), the last one to go would be Youtube Premium. I get the MOST value out of it, by far.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article166 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: Apple Preparing to Debut Enhanced Lock Screen, Windowing in iPadOS, Redesigned Mac Apps, and More at WWDC

Sunday May 29, 2022 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Read Full Article112 comments
wwdc 2022 hero

'realityOS' Trademark Filing Hints at Possible WWDC Announcement [Updated]

Sunday May 29, 2022 1:12 am PDT by
Ahead of WWDC kicking off in a little over one week, interesting trademark filing details for "realityOS," the name for Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset operating system, have been resurfaced online, offering a clue as to what Apple may have in store to share at this year's conference. The two separate trademark filings (1, 2) were resurfaced by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, who notes that while ...
Read Full Article121 comments
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Redesigned MacBook Air Reportedly Stuck Using Technology Behind A15 Chip

Sunday May 29, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Read Full Article231 comments
top stories 28may2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Schedule, New Apple Watch Pride Bands, and More

Saturday May 28, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and that means WWDC is right around the corner and anticipation is building for what we might see at the opening keynote. Software updates are a given, but will we see any new hardware? Other news this week included the annual release of new Pride-themed Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, and Sony's latest headphones that compete against...
Read Full Article21 comments
iOS 14 Always on Display Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Always-On Display Mode

Sunday May 29, 2022 8:04 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
Read Full Article166 comments
macos 13 text mockup

macOS 13: What We Know So Far

Monday May 30, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now a week away. We've heard very little about macOS 13 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next version of Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 13 Name? Every year heading into...
Read Full Article227 comments