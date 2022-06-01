App Store Stopped 1.6 Million 'Risky' and 'Untrustworthy' Apps From Defrauding Users, Says Apple

The App Store prevented 1.6 million risky and untrustworthy apps from defrauding users in 2021, according to new fraud analysis data shared today by Apple. Apple says that the ‌App Store‌ stopped "nearly $1.5 billion in fraudulent transactions" during the year.

Apple rejected more than 34,000 apps for hidden features, and more than 157,000 that were spam or copycat apps. 343,000 apps were rejected for various privacy violations. Over 800,000 fraudulent developer accounts were terminated.

More than 170 million fraudulent customer accounts were deactivated, and 118 million attempted fraudulent account creations were rejected. 155,000 nefarious apps that attempted to skirt the App Review process by altering functionality or concept after approval were rejected or removed from the ‌App Store‌. 63,500 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts were blocked by Apple, and more than 3.3 million apps distributed illicitly through the Enterprise Developer Program were blocked.

Apple says that the App Review team helped more than 107,000 developers get their apps on the ‌App Store‌ in 2021, and 835,000 problematic new apps and 805,000 app updates were rejected or removed from the ‌App Store‌ for issues like bugs.

As for ratings and review fraud, Apple detected and blocked more than 94 million reviews and over 170 million ratings for failing to meet moderation standards. 610,000 additional reviews were removed after publication due to customer concern submissions and human evaluation.

Apple stopped over 3.3 million stolen credit and debit cards from being used to make potentially fraudulent purchases, and 600,000 accounts were banned from further ‌App Store‌ transactions.

Apple says that it plans to continue to work to detect fraudulent activity and accounts and prevent financial crimes in order to keep the ‌App Store‌ a "safe and trusted place for users to find and download apps."

RumorUser12 Avatar
RumorUser12
49 minutes ago at 10:12 am
I trust apps I download from the App Store way more than I did the Google Play Store when I was on Android. Maybe it’s improved since a couple years ago, but doesn’t matter the App Store has won me over.
mi7chy Avatar
mi7chy
44 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Has anyone verified this claim? Last time I looked for an app there were so many fakes that I gave up since it wasn't clear which was the real one.
Menel Avatar
Menel
38 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Feels empty and flat when the app store is still plagued with predatory loot boxes and such abounds.

Take this for instance, apparently being allowed by Apple? They lose any moral high ground imo.

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022/06/diablo-immortal-impressions-a-good-smartphone-game-saddled-with-f2p-nonsense/
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
46 minutes ago at 10:15 am
WOW, over 800,000 fraudulent developer accounts terminated! I guess that is the downside of the $99/yr fee, to scammer scumbags that is a low cost of entry.

Also, almost 350,000 apps rejected for privacy violations... thanks Apple!!! But yes, lets allow alt-stores where privacy declarations won't exist, won't be checked or will hide behind 100 pages of EULA legal-ese.
PhoenixDown Avatar
PhoenixDown
44 minutes ago at 10:17 am

Also, couldn’t another third party also moderate?
I am sure a third party could for a fee but I don't think it'll happen or protect to the degree apple is.
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
43 minutes ago at 10:18 am

I trust apps I download from the App Store way more than I did the Google Play Store when I was on Android. Maybe it’s improved since a couple years ago, but doesn’t matter the App Store has won me over.
Same here. That's why I went with an iPhone.
