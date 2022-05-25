Apple Increasing Starting Pay for Hourly Workers to at Least $22 Per Hour

Apple today notified employees that it is increasing starting pay for hourly workers to a minimum of $22 per hour, and higher in certain markets, reports The Wall Street Journal. The move comes as the company seeks to deal with inflation, a tight labor market, and recent unionization efforts.



The new starting wage represents a 45% increase compared to 2018 and will most prominently affect retail workers. Salaried positions are also expected to see starting increases.

“Supporting and retaining the best team members in the world enables us to deliver the best, most innovative, products and services for our customers,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement. “This year as part of our annual performance review process, we’re increasing our overall compensation budget.”

Apple retail workers have started looking to unionize in a small number of stores, seeking higher pay and expanded benefits such as increased vacation time and improved retirement options.

Just today, Apple's head of retail Deirdre O'Brien sent a video message to retail store employees to address those efforts, arguing that while it is workers' right join a union, there could be downsides for workers if they choose to do so.