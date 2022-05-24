Apple Begins Notifying WWDC 2022 Swift Student Challenge Winners
Two weeks ahead of WWDC, Apple has started notifying winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge, with applicants able to check their status via Apple's website. The lucky winners receive exclusive WWDC 2022 outerwear, a customized WWDC 2022 pin set, and a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program.
WWDC 2022 will be held online from June 6 through June 10, with sessions and other content to be made available on Apple's website and in the Apple Developer app free of charge. Apple is expected to announce its latest software platforms, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, and there is always a chance of a hardware announcement or two at the event.
WWDC will be held online for the third consecutive year, but Apple is hosting a special day at Apple Park on June 6 for selected students and other developers watch the Keynote and State of the Union videos in person. Attendees were selected through a lottery.
