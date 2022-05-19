Pebblebee Launches New Clip and Card With Find My Integration

Item tracking company Pebblebee today announced the launch of two new products that are designed to integrate with the Find My app. The Pebblebee Clip and the Pebblebee Card are the latest accessories that can be tracked through the ‌Find My‌ network on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



Both the Clip and the Card are similar to Apple's own AirTag and other Find My-compatible tracking devices like the Chipolo ONE Spot. Each one can be added to the items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app with just a couple of taps, and they can be tracked right alongside your other Apple devices.

Like other ‌Find My‌ devices, the Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network. When attached to an item that is lost or misplaced outside of the range of the item owner, the accessories are able to leverage other nearby Apple devices to relay their position back to the item owner.



The Clip and the Card are unique in that they can also alternatively be used with the Pebblebee app to take advantage of the CrowdGPS network, so Apple's ‌Find My‌ app isn't the only tracking solution when purchasing these trackers. Both ‌iPhone‌ and Android users can use the Pebblebee app, so these are cross-platform compatible. You will need to choose ‌Find My‌ or the Pebblebee app, however, as both do not work simultaneously.

Design wise, the Pebblebee Clip is a standard looking black item tracker with a metal frame, and it is designed to attach to keys, bags, bicycles, luggage, and other valuables. It offers a 500 foot tracking range along with water resistance and a loud buzzer to make it easier to locate. The Clip also includes LED lights that are designed to make it easier to locate in the dark.



The Pebblebee Card is best for wallets, bags, coats, passports, and other similar items. It is made from a soft touch black plastic material and it is the thickness of a couple of credit cards. For comparison's sake, the Pebblebee Card is just about the same size as the Chipolo CARD Spot that we reviewed earlier this year. It has a loud leave behind alert and is able to play a notably loud sound when activated through the ‌Find My‌ app.

Unlike the AirTags, the Clip and the Card feature built-in rechargeable batteries, so there is no need to regularly replace the battery. In the Clip, the battery lasts for up to six months on a single charge, and on the Card, the battery works for up to 12 months on one charge.

Recharging the Card can be done through an included proprietary charging cable that attaches to the item trackers magnetically. You'll need to supply your own power adapter and make sure not to lose the charger, but on the whole, it's a better charging solution than a replaceable battery (or non-replaceable like the Chipolo). The Clip is even easier to charge because it includes a USB-C port and can be charged with any USB-C cable.



The inclusion of a rechargeable battery in the Clip and Card does not make them much thicker than other item tracking solutions. The Card is slim enough to fit inside even a thin wallet, and the Clip is similar in thickness to the AirTag.

The Pebblebee Clip and the Pebblebee Card can be purchased from the Pebblebee website. Each is priced at $30, and there is a Clip four-pack available for $100.