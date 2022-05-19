Costco Now Selling Discounted Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade Subscriptions

Costco appears to have recently started selling subscriptions to Apple services at discounted yearly prices. On the Costco website, Costco members can purchase a subscription to Apple TV+, Apple News+, or Apple Arcade at a lower cost.



‌Apple Arcade‌ is available for $44.99, down from the standard yearly price of $49.99, and ‌Apple TV+‌ is also available at the same $44.99 price point. ‌Apple News‌+ is available for $89.99 for a year of service.

Apple does not offer a yearly subscription to ‌Apple News‌+, selling it for $9.99 per month for a total yearly price of $120, so the $90 price point from Costco is a notable discount.



Costco appears to have just recently started offering Apple subscriptions for purchase, and there is a banner on the main Costco website that reads "Now at Costco. ‌Apple TV+‌, ‌Apple News‌+, and ‌Apple Arcade‌. Get 1 year subscriptions at incredible values."

(Thanks, Jordan!)