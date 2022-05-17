Apple Music to Livestream Select Concerts, Starting With Harry Styles This Friday

Apple today announced that it will begin livestreaming select concerts through Apple Music, starting with a Harry Styles performance this Friday at UBS Arena in New York. Apple Music subscribers will be able to watch free of charge around the world.



The concert series is named "Apple Music Live" and is reminiscent of the "iTunes Festival" (later rebranded as the "Apple Music Festival"), a free annual concert series that Apple hosted and streamed live from London between 2007 and 2016. In a tweet, Apple promised that it will stream concerts from some of the world's "favorite artists."

Styles' concert will be available to stream via the Apple Music app starting Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, with encore streams of the performance on May 22 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time and on May 26 at 5 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Engadget. It is unclear if any "Apple Music Live" concerts will be available for on-demand replay.

Styles will be releasing his new album titled "Harry's House" on the same day as the performance.