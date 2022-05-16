Unbox Therapy Shares Hands-On Look at iPhone 14 Pro Max Replica

YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max using what he claims is a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to detailed schematics and dimensions for Apple's new upcoming flagship smartphone.

As with the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, in 2022, we are expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, but this time the Pro models are said to feature two display cutouts – one pill-shaped, one circular – to house the Face ID components and front-facing camera, respectively. Slimmer bezels around the display will make space for these cutouts, according to rumors.

Unbox Therapy's iPhone 14 Pro Max replica appears to mirror these changes, and it appears that there are some other, more minor tweaks to the handset, too. In this instance, there are no antenna bands on the edges of the device, along with slightly larger power and volume buttons, although the accuracy of these differences cannot be verified.

Otherwise, the replica features a design for the iPhone 14 Pro Max that falls broadly in line with other illustrations and measurements shared by 91Mobiles, Max Weinbach, and ShrimpApplePro. For example, the handset is ever so slightly thicker, while the rear camera bump is marginally bigger, in terms of both height and width as well as level of protrusion. The only new dimensions we haven't seen before are for individual lens diameters (16.17mm versus 15.51mm on the iPhone 13 Pro Max).

According to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems. The 48MP camera system is expected to be limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models and allow for 8K video recording, offering a significant upgrade over the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s 12MP camera and 4K video recording capabilities.

Assuming the replica is accurate, the general takeaway is that iPhone 13 Pro Max users will find the feel of Apple's successor model to be extremely familiar when it launches later this year. After seeing lackluster iPhone mini sales, Apple is planning to focus on larger iPhone sizes for its flagship devices, and alongside the Pro models we're expecting to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, both of which retain a notch at the top of the display.