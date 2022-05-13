Watch Now: Apple CEO Tim Cook Delivering Commencement Address at Gallaudet University

Apple CEO Tim Cook today is delivering the commencement address at Gallaudet University's 152nd undergraduate commencement ceremony.

A livestream is available on YouTube:

Located in Washington, D.C., Gallaudet is the only university in the world where Deaf and hard of hearing students live and learn bilingually in American Sign Language and English.

Cook's commencement address comes after Apple TV+ film "CODA" won an Academy Award for Best Picture. The film revolves around a young woman named Ruby, the sole hearing member of a Deaf family. Using sign language, Ruby acts as an interpreter for her parents while working for her family's struggling fishing boat business.