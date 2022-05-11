Apple Begins Selling Mophie's New Ultra-Compact USB-C Chargers Designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Mophie today announced the release of two new ultra-compact USB-C chargers designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with 30W and 67W options available.

Mophie's 67W charger (front) vs. Apple's 67W charger (back)

Designed with GaN (gallium nitride) material, the chargers are smaller, lighter, and more power efficient than traditional silicon-based chargers, including Apple's own 30W and 67W chargers . Both chargers feature foldable prongs, a single USB-C port with fast charging capabilities, and a two-meter USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box.

The only GaN charger that Apple has released to date is its 140W USB-C power adapter, included with the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and sold separately. Apple is also rumored to be planning a new 35W charger with dual USB-C ports that could utilize GaN material, with leaked images suggesting the charger will feature foldable prongs.

Mophie's new chargers can be ordered through Apple's online store, with the 30W option priced at $44.95 and the 67W option priced at $69.95. The chargers can also be ordered from Mophie's parent company ZAGG (30W here and 67W here), which is currently offering customers 30% off when they buy two or more products during the same transaction.

(Oddly, Mophie's press release says the 67W charger includes two USB-C ports that can split the output 45W/20W, but the product specs on Apple's site and the images clearly show only a single USB-C port. We've reached out to Mophie for clarification.)