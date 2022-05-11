Apple Begins Selling Mophie's New Ultra-Compact USB-C Chargers Designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs

by

Mophie today announced the release of two new ultra-compact USB-C chargers designed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with 30W and 67W options available.

mophie gan 67w

Mophie's 67W charger (front) vs. Apple's 67W charger (back)

Designed with GaN (gallium nitride) material, the chargers are smaller, lighter, and more power efficient than traditional silicon-based chargers, including Apple's own 30W and 67W chargers. Both chargers feature foldable prongs, a single USB-C port with fast charging capabilities, and a two-meter USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box.

The only GaN charger that Apple has released to date is its 140W USB-C power adapter, included with the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and sold separately. Apple is also rumored to be planning a new 35W charger with dual USB-C ports that could utilize GaN material, with leaked images suggesting the charger will feature foldable prongs.

Mophie's new chargers can be ordered through Apple's online store, with the 30W option priced at $44.95 and the 67W option priced at $69.95. The chargers can also be ordered from Mophie's parent company ZAGG (30W here and 67W here), which is currently offering customers 30% off when they buy two or more products during the same transaction.

(Oddly, Mophie's press release says the 67W charger includes two USB-C ports that can split the output 45W/20W, but the product specs on Apple's site and the images clearly show only a single USB-C port. We've reached out to Mophie for clarification.)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Mophie

Popular Stories

apple park at night 1

Apple's Director of Machine Learning Resigns Due to Return to Office Work

Saturday May 7, 2022 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer. Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Read Full Article1435 comments
AirPods 3 Heart Health Sensor Feature red orange

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Rumored to Launch This Fall, New AirPods Max Colors Also in the Works

Sunday May 8, 2022 6:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter: Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Read Full Article86 comments
jony ive ipad pro

Former Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Shares His 12 Favorite Tools of the Trade

Monday May 9, 2022 4:49 am PDT by
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day. The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Read Full Article200 comments
tesla carplay solution

Apple CarPlay Workaround for Tesla Vehicles Now Available to Download

Monday May 9, 2022 3:40 am PDT by
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi. In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Read Full Article170 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New 4E71 Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

Tuesday May 10, 2022 12:06 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't...
Read Full Article100 comments
ipod touch

Apple Discontinues iPod Touch

Tuesday May 10, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article232 comments
samsung galaxy s22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Models Depreciated Three Times More Than iPhone 13 Lineup Two Months After Launch

Monday May 9, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell. Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value....
Read Full Article81 comments