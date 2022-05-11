Apple Launches Limited-Time Bonus Trade-In Credit for Phone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch in Many Countries
Apple has launched a special limited-time offer for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad trade-in that offers customers additional credit when trading in their only device for a new one.
The offer is being run in several countries, excluding the United States. The offer is available in countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and France. In the UK, Apple is offering up to £50 of extra trade-in credit for specific iPhone and iPad models and up to £30 for certain Mac and Apple Watch models. Apple is automatically applying for the additional trade-in credit during the process.
As always, exact trade-in values will depend on the model of the device and other factors like its condition. Apple earlier this week cut down on the base trade-in value of some its devices, but with the offer that runs until May 31, the losses should be less for customers trading devices.
(Via The Apple Post)
Popular Stories
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer.
Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day.
The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi.
In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't...
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell.
Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value....