Apple Launches Limited-Time Bonus Trade-In Credit for Phone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch in Many Countries

Apple has launched a special limited-time offer for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad trade-in that offers customers additional credit when trading in their only device for a new one.



The offer is being run in several countries, excluding the United States. The offer is available in countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and France. In the UK, Apple is offering up to £50 of extra trade-in credit for specific ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ models and up to £30 for certain Mac and Apple Watch models. Apple is automatically applying for the additional trade-in credit during the process.

As always, exact trade-in values will depend on the model of the device and other factors like its condition. Apple earlier this week cut down on the base trade-in value of some its devices, but with the offer that runs until May 31, the losses should be less for customers trading devices.

(Via The Apple Post)