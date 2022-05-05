Apple Lowers Trade-In Values for Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches

Apple this week lowered its estimated trade-in values for select Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the United States.



Apple has reduced trade-in values for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 3 through Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and select Samsung and Google smartphones. Apple is also no longer accepting Apple Watch Series 2 trade-ins.

iPhone trade-in values are unchanged.

New trade-in values:

MacBook Pro: Up to $1,000

MacBook Air: Up to $400

MacBook: Up to $220

iMac Pro: Up to $1,500

iMac: Up to $850

Mac Pro: Up to $2,000

Mac mini: Up to $450

iPad Pro: Up to $655

iPad Air: Up to $290

iPad: Up to $190

iPad mini: Up to $200

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $150

Apple Watch SE: Up to $120

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $120

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $85

Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $50

Previous trade-in values:

MacBook Pro: Up to $1,350

MacBook Air: Up to $490

MacBook: Up to $315

iMac Pro: Up to $2,135

iMac: Up to $1,200

Mac Pro: Up to $2,720

Mac mini: Up to $600

iPad Pro: Up to $680

iPad Air: Up to $335

iPad: Up to $200

iPad mini: Up to $205

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $170

Apple Watch SE: Up to $135

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $135

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $105

Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $70

Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $20

The full list of values can be found on Apple's trade-in website.