Apple Lowers Trade-In Values for Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches
Apple this week lowered its estimated trade-in values for select Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the United States.
Apple has reduced trade-in values for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 3 through Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and select Samsung and Google smartphones. Apple is also no longer accepting Apple Watch Series 2 trade-ins.
iPhone trade-in values are unchanged.
New trade-in values:
- MacBook Pro: Up to $1,000
- MacBook Air: Up to $400
- MacBook: Up to $220
- iMac Pro: Up to $1,500
- iMac: Up to $850
- Mac Pro: Up to $2,000
- Mac mini: Up to $450
- iPad Pro: Up to $655
- iPad Air: Up to $290
- iPad: Up to $190
- iPad mini: Up to $200
- Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $150
- Apple Watch SE: Up to $120
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $120
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $85
- Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $50
Previous trade-in values:
- MacBook Pro: Up to $1,350
- MacBook Air: Up to $490
- MacBook: Up to $315
- iMac Pro: Up to $2,135
- iMac: Up to $1,200
- Mac Pro: Up to $2,720
- Mac mini: Up to $600
- iPad Pro: Up to $680
- iPad Air: Up to $335
- iPad: Up to $200
- iPad mini: Up to $205
- Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $170
- Apple Watch SE: Up to $135
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $135
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $105
- Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $70
- Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $20
The full list of values can be found on Apple's trade-in website.
Top Rated Comments
The trade-ins were never the best way to get the most money out of older devices, but it was close enough for many folks to be worth it. That value calculation keeps getting worse as they keep dropping the trade-in numbers.