Apple Defends Ecosystem in Australia as Antitrust Firefighting Around the World Continues
Apple has robustly defended its ecosystem in a submission to Australia's competition watchdog, amid growing global scrutiny of the power of big tech companies and "gatekeeping."
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has scrutinized Apple's ecosystem in a series of investigations since last year and encouraged the company to give users more control over preinstalled apps and services. In a detailed response to the ACCC's Digital Platform Services Inquiry Discussion Paper, Apple argued that proposed changes to its ecosystem "would reduce incentives for dynamic firms like Apple to innovate and develop new and differentiated products" and expose users to a "far less secure and private environment."
Apple is puzzled that the competition and consumer protection agency would prioritise purported competition concerns which lack cogent evidence of harm, over clear and present severe damage to users that they experience every day. That is not what consumers want to see as outcomes of legislative reform - they want stronger, not weaker, protection - from the unlawful conduct which affects the hundreds of thousands of Australians every year whose information is stolen, scammed, traded and exploited to their detriment.
Apple highlighted confidential data that it submitted to the ACCC that shows there is "a meaningful, consistent, and upward-trending willingness of users to switch between devices and platforms, and an ongoing capacity for them to do so." The company also argued that it competes with "other software distribution platforms to attract developers to the App Store," citing web apps as an example of "an alternative means for developers to distribute apps to iOS users."
Australia is among the many countries now heavily scrutinizing Apple's ecosystem and threatening pervasive legislation in an attempt to force changes, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and more, with a clear appetite from global regulators to explore requirements around app store policies, app sideloading, and interoperability.
See Apple's full response to the ACCC for more information.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer.
Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day.
The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi.
In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't...
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell.
Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value....