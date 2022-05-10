Photoshop for iPad Gains Content-Aware Fill, Remove Background, and More

Adobe today announced new features for Photoshop for iPad, including Content-Aware Fill, Remove Background, and Select Subject Portrait, all features that continue to bring the iPad app more in line with the desktop version of Photoshop.



Content-Aware Fill is designed to allow users to take any selection and use AI to fill the contents based on the surrounding image, and it is a quick way to get rid of distracting elements in the background of a photo.

The Remove Background tool is designed to be a one-click option for removing the background from an image non-destructively, and Select Subject Portrait lets users select the people in an image and refine details like wisps of hair and edges of clothes. Other new Photoshop for ‌iPad‌ features include a font browser and auto-tone, color, and contrast.

Along with an update to Photoshop for ‌iPad‌, Adobe is also updating its Fresco drawing and painting app with a Liquify for distorting images, Magic Wand for selecting a colored area, and new Accessibility features.

Adobe Photoshop for iPad and Adobe Fresco can be downloaded from the App Store. Photoshop for ‌iPad‌ is available for $9.99 per month as part of Adobe's Photography plan, and Fresco is also priced at $9.99 per month.