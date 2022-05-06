Feral: Apple Silicon Opens Up 'Exciting Opportunities' for the Future of Mac Gaming

by

Feral Interactive has been porting games to the Mac since 1996, earning it a reputation for extremely faithful, high-quality PC and console conversions. With Apple's transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon across the Mac lineup now almost complete, MacRumors asked the publisher and developer how it thinks the Mac gaming landscape has changed in the intervening years and where it could be headed.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inche isolated 2021 Tomb Raider
"The changes have been cyclical, but bringing games to the Mac platform over that time has had its challenges," admits Feral. "Apple's move from PPC to Intel, 32-bit to 64-bit and, most recently, Intel to ‌Apple Silicon‌ – all of these required transitional periods and substantial work, but in each case they facilitated a situation in which better games could be brought to Mac. What has remained constant is that there is a community of Mac users who want to play games on their computers. There's an audience for good games that are well optimized for the platform."

That doesn't mean Mac gamers haven't felt perpetually frustrated at Apple's seeming lack of interest in the Mac as a gaming-capable machine. As many Mac gaming fans will know, Apple has historically hamstrung the Mac's graphics power by using integrated Intel graphics and designed-for-mobile GPUs in its laptops and all-in-one desktop machines. For this reason, Feral says that apart from their interest in a game, licensing negotiations, and the proven success of a given IP, the other big variable it has always had to consider when porting a triple-A title is how demanding a game is – and if a Mac can handle it.

"Before [‌Apple Silicon‌], nearly all the most popular Apple computers, particularly their entry level laptops, used Intel Integrated Graphics. That was a problem. We had to spend a large part of extended development cycles optimizing games to make sure they ran as well as possible on devices which were not intended or designed for gaming," says Feral.

AIien isolation

Alien: Isolation

"The problem is that AAA games often push the limits on hardware, and we need to be confident that we can get a game to run well on a broad range of machines, often stretching back several years. However, the current transition to ‌Apple Silicon‌ opens up some exciting opportunities. In comparison to the previous generation of Intel-based Macs, it offers a big step up in power, and for games that translates to better performance and enhanced graphical fidelity."

"This gives us a greater degree of freedom in looking at more demanding games, as we have greater confidence that they can be made to work well on a broad range of Macs including entry-level laptops, which represent a big chunk of the potential audience."

It hasn't just been hardware that Feral has had to contend with – Apple's shifting software standards have also been a challenge to overcome. In 2018, for example, Apple deprecated OpenGL and OpenCL and encouraged game developers to move to Metal, which is pitched as a platform-optimized, low-overhead API for developing graphics-intensive software.

total war

Total War: Rome Remastered

"When Apple announced Metal for macOS, its implementation of OpenGL already fell well short of DirectX in terms of performance and was missing many of the features needed for gaming," says Feral. "However, Metal is a big step forward, simply by being a performant graphics API."

"We started work the day Apple announced Metal for Mac, and provided a lot of feedback and feature requests to Apple, much of which, to their credit, they acted on." Feral went on to release its first Metal game in early 2017 and updated a number of its older games to use Metal instead of OpenGL. "The benefits of doing so was that it allowed them to run natively on the latest Macs, and in many cases brought big performance improvements," says the publisher.

Feral has already released two native ‌Apple Silicon‌ games (Total War: Rome Remastered and Total War: Warhammer III), and while developing exclusively for ‌Apple Silicon‌ will depend on the player base, the specific game requirements, and support from third party middleware, Feral says that the combination of ‌Apple Silicon‌'s power and a modern graphics API in Metal has improved the situation "hugely."

feral warhammer

Total War: Warhammer III

Feral promises it will continue to support Intel Macs "for as long as it is both technically feasible and commercially viable." But while it understands the importance of continuing to support owners of older machines, "with ever more demanding games, we are already beginning to see the end of support for Macs with Intel processors coming into view."

A case in point: Earlier this week Feral released Total War: Warhammer III for Apple Silicon Macs only. Reflecting its acceptance of the gradual demise of Intel-powered Macs as gaming platforms, Feral admitted that "Unfortunately, during testing, there were severe performance and stability issues on Intel Macs with integrated Intel GPUs. This means we cannot support them for this game, and will not be able to add support for them in the future."

As for the prospects for ‌Apple Silicon‌ Macs and the future of Mac gaming more generally, Feral is bullish. "We're enthusiastic about its renewed capability as a gaming platform. We intend to remain focused on bringing great games to the platform, making them run as well as possible, and supporting them for a long time."

Tags: Feral, Apple Silicon Guide

Top Rated Comments

opeter Avatar
opeter
37 minutes ago at 04:24 am
(put any word here you'd like) Opens Up 'Exciting Opportunities' for the Future of Mac Gaming

They always say this and than it never happens.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
40 minutes ago at 04:21 am
You'd think for gaming that developing a unified framework between Macs and iOS devices would be the way to do it, and allowing full keyboard and mouse support on iOS for games. A triple A game on your iPad or iPhone with an xbox controller or mouse and keyboard would be great, if only such AAA games for iOS existed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Writerscorner Avatar
Writerscorner
24 minutes ago at 04:37 am
Working with Feral (on a mod project on one of their games) has been amazing. They care about bringing the best possible experience to the users and were really helpful in adding additional features for us so that we could realise our own vision. Compare that to a company like Creative Assembly which didn't really care at all about supporting their moding scene it's been a night and day experience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
43 minutes ago at 04:17 am
With the M1's amazing GPUs, every Mac sold today can double as a gaming console, in terms of graphics performance but also in the uniformity of the hardware available to the software developer. All that's needed now is the games.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
35 minutes ago at 04:25 am
More Apple Silicon Native gaming options will help bring more people to the Mac ecosystem, and hopefully will also help Apples' iPad and iPhone users with more gaming options as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le0M Avatar
Le0M
26 minutes ago at 04:35 am

The Day that Genshin Impact is further Optimized so it comes to the Mac, would be amazing. I recently started playing, and it’s a beautiful masterpiece. It’s the only game I believe I’d play in Virtual Reality, if it comes ;)
It’s already on AppStore. Have you checked if it’s possible to use the mobile version on the silicon Mac?
Unless the devs have specifically prohibited it, then you can definitely play it on the Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

sony wh 1000xm53

Sony WH-1000XM5 Retail Packaging Leak Confirms Headphones Redesign [Update: May 12 Announcement Confirmed]

Thursday May 5, 2022 3:34 am PDT by
Retail packaging images of Sony's highly anticipated next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have leaked online, confirming the recently rumored new design and suggesting a launch might not be far away. Originally shared on a Sony subreddit, the photos show the pictures on the box corroborate the rumored redesign, replacing the shrouded arms that swivel on the 1000XM4's with an exposed arm...
Read Full Article49 comments
m1 mac mini

Apple Abandons Mac Mini Redesign

Wednesday May 4, 2022 3:05 am PDT by
Apple has seemingly abandoned plans to redesign the Mac mini amid rumors that the next-generation version of the machine will likely feature the same design as the current model. The M1 Mac mini from 2020. According to a recent claim from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody...
Read Full Article
edge

Microsoft Edge Overtakes Safari as World's Second Most Popular Desktop Browser

Tuesday May 3, 2022 4:45 am PDT by
Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple's Safari to become the world's second most popular desktop browser, based on data provided by web analytics service StatCounter. According to the data, Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07 percent of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46 percent ahead of Safari, which stands at 9.61 percent. Google Chrome remains in first place with a dominant 66.64 percent...
Read Full Article149 comments
iphone self service repair 1

Testing Out Apple's Self Repair Program With an iPhone 12 Mini Battery Fix

Wednesday May 4, 2022 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week announced the launch of a new Self Repair program, which is designed to allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE owners to repair their devices on their own using manuals, tools, and replacement parts sourced directly from Apple. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We were curious how the Self Service Repair program works and how it compares to the...
Read Full Article217 comments
1password 8 for mac

1Password 8 for Mac Released With New Design and Features

Tuesday May 3, 2022 7:12 am PDT by
AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for Mac with a redesigned interface and several new features. The popular password manager has been redesigned to better match the look of macOS Monterey, from the sidebar and unified toolbar to the typography and iconography. The new design language extends to 1Password for Safari on the Mac. 1Password 8 improves productivity with a...
Read Full Article283 comments
iPhone 13 Face ID

Apple Drops BOE iPhone Displays After Discovering Unexpected Design Changes

Wednesday May 4, 2022 3:55 am PDT by
Apple has virtually cut Chinese display manufacturer BOE out of the iPhone 13's supply chain after discovering design changes to its OLED panels, The Elec reports. BOE has been supplying OLED display panels for 6.1-inch iPhone models since last year, but the company has only manufactured a "meager amount" of OLED panels for the iPhone since February, according to The Elec. Panel production...
Read Full Article65 comments