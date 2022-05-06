Apple Releases New Special Edition Powerbeats Pro

Apple has released a special edition version of its Powerbeats Pro headphones with a special and funky yellow and dark purple pattern in partnership with a London-based designer for $250.

Paria Farzaneh powerbeats pro
The special edition headphones were made in partnership and inspired by the designs of Paria Farzaneh, an English-Iranian designer based in London. Alongside their unique yellow and dark purple pattern printed on the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ case and headphones themselves, the Bluetooth earbuds also come in a unique box and with special stickers.



The special edition headphones, like the normal PowerBeats Pro themselves, costs $250 and is currently exclusively available on SSENSE. Apple is currently holding a special offer for the regular ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ on its website for $200.

Top Rated Comments

gecko579 Avatar
gecko579
10 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Speechless. Not in a good way.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
6 minutes ago at 07:54 am
These look like the orchid I just killed at home ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

