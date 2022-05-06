Apple Releases New Special Edition Powerbeats Pro

Apple has released a special edition version of its Powerbeats Pro headphones with a special and funky yellow and dark purple pattern in partnership with a London-based designer for $250.



The special edition headphones were made in partnership and inspired by the designs of Paria Farzaneh, an English-Iranian designer based in London. Alongside their unique yellow and dark purple pattern printed on the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ case and headphones themselves, the Bluetooth earbuds also come in a unique box and with special stickers.

Our collaboration with @pariafarzaneh is available now. Shop the special-edition Powerbeats Pro. https://t.co/MAJfmFUlML pic.twitter.com/y5mWyDLRPu — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 6, 2022

