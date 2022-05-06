Apple Releases New Special Edition Powerbeats Pro
Apple has released a special edition version of its Powerbeats Pro headphones with a special and funky yellow and dark purple pattern in partnership with a London-based designer for $250.
The special edition headphones were made in partnership and inspired by the designs of Paria Farzaneh, an English-Iranian designer based in London. Alongside their unique yellow and dark purple pattern printed on the Powerbeats Pro case and headphones themselves, the Bluetooth earbuds also come in a unique box and with special stickers.
The special edition headphones, like the normal PowerBeats Pro themselves, costs $250 and is currently exclusively available on SSENSE
. Apple is currently holding a special offer
for the regular Powerbeats Pro on its website for $200.
