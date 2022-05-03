Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Monterey 12.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming a week after the release of the third macOS Monterey 12.4 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, Universal Control in the new iPadOS 15.5 and ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 updates is not compatible with machines running macOS 12.3 or iPadOS 15.4, so Apple suggests that as a workaround, users should update their ‌Universal Control‌ devices to the new betas.

When paired with a Studio Display, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 supports new 15.5 Studio Display firmware, which improves the quality of the webcam on the machine.