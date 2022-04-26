Here's What the Studio Display's Webcam Looks Like After 15.5 Beta Firmware Update

Apple today released new beta firmware for the Studio Display, which is available to Studio Display users who have the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta installed on their Macs. The updated firmware includes a fix for the webcam, so we thought we'd take a quick look to see the tweaks in action.

Prior to the launch of the Studio Display, reviewers noticed that the webcam was not performing as expected. It was described as washed out, grainy, noisy, and overall, poor quality.

After these complaints came out, Apple said that it "discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected," promising a fix in a future software update. That fix is out today, and Apple says that it has tuned the camera, improving noise reduction, contrast, and framing.

In practice, if you watch our video up above, there are noticeable quality updates, but the difference is subtle. Colors are not as pale, there's improved contrast, and the overall look is a bit more vibrant. Depending on lighting, there isn't a huge difference in sharpness, but the changes seem to be an overall net improvement.

Six Colors' Jason Snell shared a set of photos and a video that also demonstrate the differences between the new firmware and old firmware, and there is a clear change to the framing. There is less zoom both when using Center Stage and when not using the feature, which means video capture is overall less cropped.


Overall, Apple's changes seem to be for the better, though those hoping for something dramatic may be disappointed. Skin tones are improved as is overall color, and there appears to be an improvement in contrast along with less de-noising for more clarity, but ultimately this is still the same 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, so Apple is limited to software tweaks.

For now, Studio Display owners will need the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 beta to see the 15.5 firmware update, but it will be more widely available when the new version of Monterey sees a public release. The beta is currently available to both developers and public beta testers.

What do you think of the firmware update? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
26 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Apple seriously dropped the ball on Studio display by inputting 12-megapixel Ultra Wide Camera in first place. This is a hardware issue.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeven Stobs Avatar
Jeven Stobs
19 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
I’d appreciate if you’d just cut the slack and post pictures here so we (I) don’t have to watch your video tbh. I just want a quick visual answer without watching any ads.
I don’t even have a Studio Display ^^*
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
27 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
It is subtle. Not sure if it is going to change many review scores.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
27 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
In comparing the two, I've concluded that it is still $400 over priced and still can't rotate to portrait.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
16 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
The hot takes all say it's a modest improvement at best and doesn't bring camera quality to comparable iPad. Perhaps not a last-minute bug like Apple said and more of a fundamental quality issue.

So glad I didn't buy these yet. I've waited for years for an Apple display. What's another 6 months or so. I just hope they fix it for real the next time around.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
11 minutes ago at 02:05 pm

Apple seriously dropped the ball on Studio display by inputting 12-megapixel Ultra Wide Camera in first place. This is a hardware issue.
Perhaps I am in the minority but I think Studio Display's camera is fine, especially now that the contrast and are improved with less denoising artifacts.

Don't get me wrong. I would love iPhone's rear camera (f/1.8 vs f/2.4 aperture), as well as HDR, ProMotion, tilt and height adjustable stand as the standard feature, but I am happy that I no longer have to resort to using LG's Ultrameh monitor.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
