Nvidia Updating GeForce NOW With Native Support for Apple Silicon Macs

Nvidia today announced that its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW is gaining native support for Macs with Apple silicon chips.



The updated GeForce NOW app for macOS will feature improved performance and lower power consumption on Macs powered by the M1 family of chips, including the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac mini models.

Native support for Apple silicon Macs will require version 2.0.40 of GeForce NOW, which should be rolling out soon. The update will also make it easier to discover new games to play in the app with an added "Genre" row at the bottom of the "Games" menu, and adds server-side rendering frame rates to the Streaming Statistics Overlay.

On the Mac, GeForce NOW is available on the web and as an app. The cross-platform, subscription-based service allows users to stream hundreds of games across multiple devices, including Fortnite. Pricing is set at $9.99 per month in the United States.