50% of Customers Purchasing a Mac in Q2 2022 Were New Mac Users

Since the launch of the first Apple silicon Macs in November 2020, Apple has continued to see strong growth in Mac sales. Apple's Mac revenue hit $10.4 billion in Q2 2022, up from $9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.



During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2022, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that the company has been growing its install base. There was a March quarter record for upgraders, and half of all Mac buyers during the quarter were new to the product.

Apple saw strong Mac growth despite supply chain constraints. Apple has had trouble delivering some of its high-end MacBook Pro models in a timely manner, and some users have seen significant delays in shipping estimates.

Most recently, Apple introduced the Mac Studio with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. The ‌M1 Ultra‌ is Apple's most powerful Apple silicon chip to date, and it is twice as powerful as the ‌M1 Max‌.