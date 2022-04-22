Apple Chip Supplier Preparing to Begin Production of 2nm Chips as Early as 2025

Apple could adopt the 2nm process for its iPhone and Mac chips as early as 2025 as the company's main chip supplier, TSMC, has set in motion a plan to produce that process in the early parts of that year, DigiTimes reports.



All of Apple's latest chips feature the 5nm process, including the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 series and the entire M1 Apple silicon line. According to a new DigiTimes report today, TSMC will begin mass production of 3nm chips later this year with 2nm following in 2025 with Apple and Intel being among the first to use the newer technology.



TSMC has set a timetable to move its 2nm GAA process to production in 2025 while commercializing its 3nm FInFET process with improved yield rates in the second half of 2022, with Apple and Intel among the first clients to adopt both nodes, further consolidating its dominance in the advanced foundry sector, according to industry sources.

A report from last year claimed that the next iPad Pro, expected to be announced later this year, will feature a 3nm process. The current ‌iPad Pro‌ features the ‌M1‌ chip and the 2022 version is expected to include Apple's all-new "M2" chip. The 3nm process technology features performance improvements of up to 15% while being at least 25% less battery-hungry, according to TSMC.