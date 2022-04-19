HYPER's 7-in-2 Hub for MacBook Pro Now Available
Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, accessory maker Hyper today announced that its HyperDrive Duo Pro hub is now available to purchase for use with 2016 and newer MacBook Pro models and 2018 and newer MacBook Air models.
The form-fitting hub features a 7-in-2 design, meaning that it connects to both Thunderbolt ports on one side of a compatible MacBook and provides access to seven connectivity options, including an HDMI port (4K @ 60Hz), a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support and up to 100W Power Delivery, a USB-C port (5 Gbps), a USB-A port (5 Gbps), a microSD card slot (UHS-I), and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
The HyperDrive Duo Pro is available in space gray or silver colors and can be ordered for $99.99 on Hyper's website. The hub comes with an extended USB-C adapter in the box that allows it to be used with other USB-C devices like the iPad Pro, Chromebooks, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with HYPER. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Related Stories
HYPER today announced the HyperDrive "DUO PRO," a 7-in-2 USB-C hub designed specifically for Apple's latest high-end MacBook Pro models, launching on Indiegogo with the first shipments set to go out in January.
The HyperDrive DUO PRO features a Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 port capable of data transfer at 40Gbps, 100W PD, and 6K 60Hz video, an HDMI port with support for 4K 60Hz displays, a 5Gbps...
Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of its new 6-in-1 hub for iPad models with a USB-C port, including the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Key features of the hub include a form-fitting design and built-in media shortcut keys.
The hub fits snugly around the flat edge of recent iPad models, providing access to play/pause, rewind, and fast forward keys for audio and...
Hyper today announced the release of ">two new HyperDrive hubs that allow M1 models of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro to connect to two 4K displays over HDMI in a plug-and-play manner with no drivers required.
There is a 3-in-1 version of the hub with two HDMI ports and a USB-C Power Delivery port for up to 100W of pass-through charging, and a 10-in-1 version of the hub that offers...
Satechi this weekend is offering 15 percent off sitewide, and 20 percent off sitewide if your cart reaches $100 or more in total. To get these discounts, enter the code EASTER15 for cart totals below $100 and enter the code EASTER20 for cart totals at $100 or above.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Twelve South today announced the launch of the StayGo Mini, a small USB-C hub that provides a trio of ports for use while on the go.
The StayGo mini is a smaller version of Twelve South's StayGo USB-C hub, featuring a USB-A port, a USB-C port for passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.
The pocket-sized StayGo Mini is available in either black or white, and it is...
Satechi today announced the launch of several new products, including a Thunderbolt 4 Dock, a USB-C Multiport MX Adapter, and a USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1, all of which have been designed with Apple silicon Macs in mind.
According to Satechi, the $300 Thunderbolt 4 Dock was created for M1 Max MacBook Pro owners, offering up 11 ports that can be used through a single connection. There are...
Satechi is celebrating Pi Day with a new coupon code that takes 25 percent off sitewide for today only. In order to get the discount, you can shop for accessories on Satechi's website and then enter the code PiDAY at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Today we're tracking a trio of charging deals from companies including Bluetti, Nimble, and Hyper. These discounts can help you save on powerful portable generators, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and USB-C charging accessories.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Popular Stories
We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16.
Other news this week included...
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices.
It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now less than two months away. In line with previous years, Apple is likely to introduce major updates to all of its operating systems, including watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, bringing new functionality and a more refined experience to existing devices.
Subscribe to ...
Apple chipmaking partner TSMC says it will be ready to move its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of this year, putting it on track to supply Apple with the next-generation technology in 2023 (via DigiTimes).
"We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call....
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips.
Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods 2
Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...
Top Rated Comments