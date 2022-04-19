HYPER's 7-in-2 Hub for MacBook Pro Now Available

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, accessory maker Hyper today announced that its HyperDrive Duo Pro hub is now available to purchase for use with 2016 and newer MacBook Pro models and 2018 and newer MacBook Air models.



The form-fitting hub features a 7-in-2 design, meaning that it connects to both Thunderbolt ports on one side of a compatible MacBook and provides access to seven connectivity options, including an HDMI port (4K @ 60Hz), a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support and up to 100W Power Delivery, a USB-C port (5 Gbps), a USB-A port (5 Gbps), a microSD card slot (UHS-I), and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The HyperDrive Duo Pro is available in space gray or silver colors and can be ordered for $99.99 on Hyper's website. The hub comes with an extended USB-C adapter in the box that allows it to be used with other USB-C devices like the iPad Pro, Chromebooks, and more.