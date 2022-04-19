Deals: Apple's 14-Inch MacBook Pro Available for Record Low Price of $1,749.99 ($249 Off)

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 512GB) has returned to its previous all-time low price of $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00. This sale price will be reflected after you add the MacBook Pro to your cart on Amazon and receive an automatic coupon worth $200.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At a total of $249 off the original price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, this remains the best deal we've ever tracked on this model. Only Space Gray is on sale this time around, and the earliest estimates place an April 24 delivery date for this model.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

