Deals: Apple's Entry-Level iPad Drops to New Low Price of $289.99 ($39 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has dropped to a new all-time low price of $289.99 today on Amazon, down from $329.00. This sale price will only appear once you reach the checkout screen and a coupon worth $19.01 is automatically applied to the order

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This time, the sale price is only available in Silver, and among the major Apple resellers only Amazon has this low of a markdown. Shipping has been slightly delayed, and delivery estimates mark May 4-6 for free Prime delivery. This sale will likely expire soon, so be sure to lock in the deal now before delivery slips even more.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

