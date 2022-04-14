WeWork Developing Office Key Support for Apple Wallet

WeWork appears to be working on Apple Wallet support for the WeWork Access Card based on image assets and hidden code that MacRumors discovered in the WeWork app code.

An image sourced from the WeWork app displaying the upcoming functionality

The code that we located reads "add to wallet button tapped," suggesting that a future version of the WeWork app is going to integrate with Apple Wallet using the Office Key feature. Office Key support would allow users to use their Apple Watch to gain access to WeWork locations, and it would not require users to have the "Background Location" permission turned on for the WeWork app.

The current WeWork Access Card supports Bluetooth Low Energy at limited locations, but ‌Office Key support in Apple Wallet is not available at this time. Apple in iOS 15 announced the new Wallet features that let users add hotel, car, and office keys for one-tap access.

Companies that support the Office Key feature can allow their employees to add corporate access badges to the Wallet app, with the iPhone and Apple Watch able to unlock office doors. World Trade Center tenants and employees were the first to be able to use this technology earlier this year.

WeWork has been in the news as of late thanks to the "WeCrashed" television show that premiered on Apple TV+ on March 18.