Deals: Take Up to $50 Off Apple's iPad Mini 6, Starting at $459

Today on Amazon you can save on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 6, with prices starting at $459.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. You'll find all four colors on sale at this price, and B&H Photo is matching in Purple.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $40 off, this deal remains the best price we've ever seen on this iPad mini 6 model, which first launched in September 2021 with a larger 8.3-inch display, the A15 Bionic chip, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and a USB-C port. Each iPad mini is shipped and sold directly by Amazon.

You can also get an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, priced at $599.00, down from $649.00. Amazon is again offering this iPad mini in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink. B&H Photo is matching the sale in every color as well.

There are some cellular deals on the iPad mini 6, but they aren't as steep or varied as the Wi-Fi models. The 64GB Cellular iPad mini 6 is on sale for $599.00 in Space Gray, down from $649.00 (matched at B&H); and the 256GB Cellular iPad mini 6 is on sale for $759.00 in Starlight, down from $799.00 (matched at B&H).

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.