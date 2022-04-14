Apple Suppliers Doubled Use of Clean Energy Over Past Year
Apple today announced that its suppliers have more than doubled their use of clean power over the past year.
Apple's suppliers are now using over 10 gigawatts of clean energy out of almost 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years. Last year, the renewable energy projects avoided 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions, with current projects equivalent to removing three million cars from the road per year.
213 of Apple's major suppliers have pledged to power all production for the company with renewable energy across 25 countries, helping to reach Apple's goal of being carbon neutral throughout its entire supply chain by 2030. Apple's global operations have been carbon neutral since 2020.
Apple continues to invest in renewable projects around the world, including almost 500 megawatts of solar and other renewable projects in China and Japan to address a portion of upstream emissions. For more information about the current state of Apple's renewable energy efforts, see the full press release.
