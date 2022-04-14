Apple Celebrating Earth Day With $1 Donation for Every Apple Store Purchase Made With Apple Pay

From now until Earth Day on April 22, Apple is planning to donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made in Apple Stores, through the Apple Store app, or on the Apple.com website.
Apple announced the promotion in an email that went out to Apple Pay users today, and it is the same promotion that Apple has also done in past years, though with different charities benefitting.
For 60 years, World Wildlife Fund has worked to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.Connecting cutting-edge conservation science with the collective power of its partners in the field, World Wildlife Fund strives to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.
Along with World Wildlife Fund donations, Apple will celebrate Earth Day with an Activity Challenge. Users can do any workout for 30 minutes or longer on April 22 to earn a special badge in the fitness app.
Apple also often tweaks the Apple logo on Apple retail stores in celebration of Earth Day, turning the leaf green.
Apple is still planning to add body temperature monitoring and new health features to the Apple Watch this year, despite experiencing development problems with blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, in addition to multiple new features in the iPhone's Health app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple has reportedly been working on an updated sensor for the Apple Watch that is...
Wednesday April 13, 2022 5:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Meta, better known as Facebook, plans to take a nearly 50% commission on digital asset purchases made inside the "metaverse," the company has revealed, months after it had complained about the maximum 30% cut that Apple takes for purchases through the App Store.
This week, Meta announced new ways it's allowing creators to monetize and earn money from the "metaverse." One way it's enabling...
After months of rumors about a redesigned Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, recent reports indicate that Apple has canceled its plans for a new Mac mini in 2022.
Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor...
ChargerLAB today shared alleged images of Apple's unreleased 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports, providing a first look at the accessory's potential design.
The images suggest that the charger will have a compact design with side-by-side USB-C ports, foldable prongs, and circular indents that would provide extra grip for removing the charger from a power outlet. 35W would be suitable...
Following a lengthy testing period, YouTube's picture-in-picture support for iOS will begin rolling out in the next few days, allowing all users, including non-premium and premium subscribers, to close the YouTube app and continue watching their video in a small pop-up window.
Google in June announced that picture-in-picture support would be rolling out to both premium and non-paying YouTube ...
An unreleased Mac mini has been spotted within code of the latest Studio Display firmware, adding credence to rumors that Apple is working on an updated Mac mini that could debut sometime this year. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith revealed on Twitter that within iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, a reference to "Macmini10,1" has been found. That model identifier does not match any existing...
Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year.
"Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A. Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were...
Some owners of the new Studio Display are facing issues when attempting to update Apple's newest monitor to its latest firmware, causing some customers to be told by Apple Support to bring in their display for repair at an Apple Store or authorized repair center.
A growing thread on the Apple Support forum (1, 2) includes owners of the Studio Display reporting that as they try to update the...
