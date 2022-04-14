Apple Celebrating Earth Day With $1 Donation for Every Apple Store Purchase Made With Apple Pay

From now until Earth Day on April 22, Apple is planning to donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made in Apple Stores, through the Apple Store app, or on the Apple.com website.



Apple announced the promotion in an email that went out to ‌Apple Pay‌ users today, and it is the same promotion that Apple has also done in past years, though with different charities benefitting.

For 60 years, World Wildlife Fund has worked to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.Connecting cutting-edge conservation science with the collective power of its partners in the field, World Wildlife Fund strives to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.

Apple also used the email to highlight its own environmental commitments and its plan to make every Apple product carbon neutral by 2030.

Along with World Wildlife Fund donations, Apple will celebrate Earth Day with an Activity Challenge. Users can do any workout for 30 minutes or longer on April 22 to earn a special badge in the fitness app.



Apple also often tweaks the Apple logo on Apple retail stores in celebration of Earth Day, turning the leaf green.