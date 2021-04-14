Apple Celebrates Earth Day by Donating $1 for Every Apple Store Purchase Made With Apple Pay

From now until April 22, Apple will be donating $1 to Conservation International for every Apple Pay purchase made on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or in Apple retail stores.



The donations will be made in celebration of Earth Day, which takes place on April 22.

Conservation International works to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity. Combining fieldwork with innovations in science, policy, and finance, Conservation International has helped protect more than six million square kilometers of land and sea across more than 70 countries.

Apple shared the promotion in an email to ‌Apple Pay‌ users, with the email also highlighting brands with sustainable clothing and accessories like Allbirds, Pela, and The North Face, and promoting Apple TV+ documentary "The Year Earth Changed," which debuts this Friday.

Earth Day is important to Apple, and Apple often makes several efforts to highlight it. Apple typically updates the logos on ‌Apple retail‌ stores to feature a green leaf, and provides green t-shirts with employees. There are usually dedicated App Store features and we're expecting an Earth Day Apple Watch challenge.