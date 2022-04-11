New Square Stand Combines iPad With Built-In Apple Pay and Credit Card Reader

Square today announced a new version of its Square Stand point-of-sale system that allows businesses to easily accept in-person payments.



The second-generation Square Stand combines an iPad with built-in payment readers for both contactless payments like Apple Pay and chip-enabled credit cards and debit cards. The previous Square Stand required a separate payment reader.

The new Square Stand is available to order starting today for $149 in the United States, while orders begin in June in the UK.

The new Square Stand is compatible with 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPad models, such as the ninth-generation iPad and the third-generation iPad Air.