Deals: Amazon Marks Down Latest iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro by Up to $100

by

Today we're tracking a trio of iPad-related discounts on Amazon, focusing on markdowns on the 2022 iPad Air, 2021 iPad, and 2021 iPad Pro. Many of these sales are offering all-time low prices on Apple's tablets.

ipad air yellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad Air (2022)

Starting with the all-new 10.9-inch iPad Air, Amazon has discounts on both Wi-Fi versions of this tablet. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $569.99, down from $599.00. This sale price is available in all five colors, and it's in stock and ready to ship directly from Amazon today.

$29 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $569.99

There's also the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $679.00, down from $749.00, and this one is only available in Space Gray. Both of these discounts represent all-time low prices on the new iPad Air, and only Amazon is offering the sales.

$70 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $679.00

iPad Pro (2021)

You can also get the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro at an all-time low price of $999.00 on Amazon, down from $1,099.00. This has been one of the most consistent deals for all of the 2021 iPad Pro line, and it remains the cheapest entry point into the larger 12.9-inch versions of the tablet.

iPad Pro Feature Orange

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.00

If you're looking for the 11-inch iPad Pro, there are also a few models of that device on sale. The 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $749.00 on Amazon ($50 off), the 256GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $849.00 ($50 off), and the 512GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $999.99 ($100 off).

iPad (2021)

Lastly, Amazon has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $429.00, down from $479.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray, and Amazon is currently estimating a delivery between April 8-15 as of writing.

10

$49 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00

This is the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the 10.2-inch iPad, and only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount at this time. We aren't currently tracking any markdowns on the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

