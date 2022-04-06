Deals: Amazon Marks Down Latest iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro by Up to $100

Today we're tracking a trio of iPad-related discounts on Amazon, focusing on markdowns on the 2022 iPad Air, 2021 iPad, and 2021 iPad Pro. Many of these sales are offering all-time low prices on Apple's tablets.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPad Air (2022)

Starting with the all-new 10.9-inch iPad Air, Amazon has discounts on both Wi-Fi versions of this tablet. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $569.99, down from $599.00. This sale price is available in all five colors, and it's in stock and ready to ship directly from Amazon today.

There's also the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $679.00, down from $749.00, and this one is only available in Space Gray. Both of these discounts represent all-time low prices on the new iPad Air, and only Amazon is offering the sales.

iPad Pro (2021)

You can also get the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro at an all-time low price of $999.00 on Amazon, down from $1,099.00. This has been one of the most consistent deals for all of the 2021 iPad Pro line, and it remains the cheapest entry point into the larger 12.9-inch versions of the tablet.

If you're looking for the 11-inch iPad Pro, there are also a few models of that device on sale. The 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $749.00 on Amazon ($50 off), the 256GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $849.00 ($50 off), and the 512GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $999.99 ($100 off).



iPad (2021)

Lastly, Amazon has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $429.00, down from $479.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray, and Amazon is currently estimating a delivery between April 8-15 as of writing.

This is the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the 10.2-inch iPad, and only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount at this time. We aren't currently tracking any markdowns on the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

