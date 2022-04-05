Deals: Get Apple's 14-Inch MacBook Pro for Up to $250 Off

Discounts have returned for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro this week on Amazon, starting with the M1 Pro/8‑core CPU/512GB SSD model at $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. Overall, this is a second-best price on the 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro and is still a solid deal at $200 off for anyone shopping for the notebook this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Both Space Gray and Silver are being discounted to this price, and only Amazon is reaching this low of a price. Additionally, the sale price has been applied automatically and does not require any coupon codes to see the discount.

You can also get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD on sale, priced at $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This is a record low price on the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's only available in the Silver color option.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.