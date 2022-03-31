Apple TV+ Reportedly Heading Toward 'Breaking Point' Amid Staffing Problems and Frustrated Content Partners

by

Apple TV+ is suffering from infrastructure problems and some content partners have become frustrated with the service, Business Insider reports.

Apple TV Ray Light 2 Triad
Industry sources speaking to Business Insider claim that ‌Apple TV+‌ lacks "a sufficiently robust infrastructure," resulting in a frustrating corporate culture. The ‌Apple TV+‌ content team is reportedly under-resourced and has irritated production partners. The streamer's leadership structure is "very flat" and "key departments, like marketing and publicity, don't communicate enough, leaving partners to juggle multiple points of contact."

Two content executives who have worked with ‌Apple TV+‌ told Business Insider that the streamer's in-house lawyers lack familiarity with common entertainment law practices and executives are expected to check with bosses before making decisions, which slows down the dealmaking and production processes. One executive said that ‌Apple TV+‌ began streaming a show before a contract was signed, while another said that they had problems simply getting invoices paid.

Other sources said that ‌Apple TV+‌ has a chaotic approach to marketing, including "disruptive, last-minute marketing planning for projects that have been in the works for months; sloppy press rollouts; landing pages for series that weren't ready in time." "They are still marketing like it's an iPhone, not content," one executive told Business Insider. As a result, details of new projects are tightly controlled and kept secret until the last minute, and content partners get little to no information on how their projects are performing with subscribers. Similar concerns were raised by studio executives speaking to The Information last year.

A former Apple member of staff said that there is burnout at ‌Apple TV+‌, partly due to a number of delayed shows moving forward at the same time. "There's going to be a breaking point. People are stretched thin and working too hard," they added.

Apple purportedly wants to make all of ‌Apple TV+‌'s content itself to avoid reliance on partners like Warner Bros., but it does not currently have the resources to do so. The company is said to be hoping to rectify some of the immediate workflow issues by hiring more mid-level content executives to manage cost projections and budgeting. Another source speaking to Business Insider defended that the issues at ‌Apple TV+‌ are a result of the streamer still being fairly new.

The report comes just days after ‌Apple TV+‌'s "CODA" won Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year, becoming the first film from a streaming service to ever win the award.

Tags: businessinsider.com, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

scotty321 Avatar
scotty321
35 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Yep. Sounds about right. Welcome to Tim Cook’s Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
33 minutes ago at 05:42 am
This is what happens when you try to be too many things. Go back to making great devices that "just work".
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
consumerDan Avatar
consumerDan
35 minutes ago at 05:41 am
We have 1 Gb fiber and no issues streaming on other providers, but AppleTV+ periodically buffers multiple times on an Apple TV 4K, even after restarting. I was wondering if the mention of infrastructure is related to this, but perhaps I am the only one?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
34 minutes ago at 05:41 am
sounds like growing pain of a new business, not really untypical, utterly as usual as it's Apple, it's been blown out of proportion
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndiG Avatar
AndiG
34 minutes ago at 05:42 am
This doesn't sound like Apple could hire creative people. Working for Apple sounds like hell to me. Creating content is art and people creating art follow their own rules. Must be very frustrating when Apples Marketing department kicks in.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joosst Avatar
Joosst
29 minutes ago at 05:47 am
Please just stop with it. Merge it with Disney+. Nobody needed yet another streaming service anyway.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

repair iphone x

Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Tuesday March 29, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

Sunday March 27, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Read Full Article279 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone SE Production Just Weeks After Launch Due to 'Weaker-Than-Expected' Demand

Monday March 28, 2022 2:38 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Read Full Article344 comments
Chrome old v new monterey feature

Google Releases Chrome 100 for iOS and Desktop With Updated Icon

Tuesday March 29, 2022 1:37 pm PDT by
Google today released Chrome 100, the latest version of its browser that's available on Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and more. Chrome 100 is notable because it features the first major icon update for Chrome since 2014. The updated design was first previewed in February, and it features a simplified icon with brighter colors and no shadows. Chrome designer Elvin Hu said...
Read Full Article138 comments
Smart Monitor M8 PR main2F

Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Monday March 28, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Read Full Article493 comments
iphone se 1

Hands-On With Apple's Most Lackluster Smartphone: The 2022 iPhone SE

Tuesday March 29, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple last week introduced the 2022 iPhone SE, an upgraded version of its low-cost smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE looks identical to the 2020 model, featuring only internal upgrades, and it is arguably Apple's most lackluster iPhone. So who is it for? Read on to find out what we think. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you've seen the 2020 iPhone SE, well, you've...
Read Full Article206 comments
auto updates

Apple's Craig Federighi Explains Why iOS Auto-Updates Often Arrive Several Weeks Late

Wednesday March 30, 2022 3:14 am PDT by
When it comes to downloading iOS software updates, Apple users can be reasonably divided into two camps: Those who manually seek out updates the moment Apple releases them, and those who are happy to let their device's Automatic Updates feature take care of everything in the background with minimal input on their part. While it's generally acknowledged that manually tapping into Settings ->...
Read Full Article70 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Gurman: iPad Pro With 'M2' Chip and MagSafe Charging Likely to Launch in Fall 2022

Sunday March 27, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter. In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
Read Full Article286 comments