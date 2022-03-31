Apple Announces New Store in South Korea With Special Wallpaper Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple this week announced that its largest retail store in South Korea will be opening soon in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Seoul.



Apple Myeongdong will hold its grand opening on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Due to the pandemic, attending the opening will require a reservation, which can be placed through Apple's website starting Thursday, April 7 at 8 a.m. local time.

To celebrate the grand opening, Apple shared a short video and made a special wallpaper available to download for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In a recent issue of his "Tabletops" newsletter about Apple retail, Michael Steeber said the video and wallpapers are inspired by a traditional Korean art style known as "chaekgeori."

In-person Today at Apple sessions will be hosted at Apple Myeongdong, with safety measures in place such as the compulsory wearing of masks, physical distancing, and temperature checks. The sessions allow customers to learn skills related to photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using Apple products and accessories like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Pencil, with free reservations available through Apple's website.

Apple Myeongdong will be the 518th retail store that Apple operates around the world and the third in South Korea.