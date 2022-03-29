Deals: Not Upgrading to the New iPad Air? Get the 4th Gen Tablet for Record Low of $469.99 ($129 Off)

Now that Apple has introduced a new model of the iPad Air, we're starting to track steep discounts on the previous generation tablet. On Amazon, you can get the fourth generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $469.99, down from $599.00 thanks to an automatic coupon that will be applied at checkout.

This is a new all-time low price on the 2020 iPad Air, and it's available in all colors except Sky Blue. Remember that in order to see the sale prices on each version of the iPad Air, you'll need to add the tablet to your cart on Amazon, and then at the checkout screen an automatic coupon will knock the price down to $469.99.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

We haven't yet tracked particularly steep discounts on the new iPad Air, so if you're looking to save a good amount of money then the fourth generation model is still a solid option. In terms of the fifth generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, it's available for $569.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. That's the best price seen to date.

