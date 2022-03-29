Flagship Apple Store in Toronto in Jeopardy Due to Legal Battle

by

Over a decade has passed since rumors first surfaced about Apple's interest in opening a flagship retail store at one of Canada's busiest intersections, but the plans might be abandoned due to a legal battle between Apple and a real estate developer.

toronto the one apple store render
The Globe and Mail this week reported that Apple has sued Mizrahi Developments to terminate its lease at the developer's long-planned condominium tower at the southwest corner of Yonge Street and Bloor Street in Toronto. Apple was widely rumored to be planning a large street-facing store at the ground level of the 85-story skyscraper, called "The One," which is set to become Canada's tallest building when construction is completed.

"Apple regrets that Mizrahi's failures have resulted in Apple having to take the step of ending its relationship with Mizrahi," said Apple in a January 28 filing with Ontario's Superior Court of Justice, according to the report. Apple added that it had been "looking forward to opening this new store for its customers," the report said.

Specifically, Apple accused Mizrahi Developments of missing crucial deadlines, allowing it to exercise its option to terminate its lease agreement with the developer, according to the report. Mizrahi Developments attributed the delays to issues such as a plumber strike and the COVID-19 pandemic, but Apple disagreed with these claims.

The original lease agreement between Apple and Mizrahi Developments is dated March 23, 2016, and the deadline for Apple to take occupancy was amended twice from November 30, 2019 to October 31, 2021, according to the court filings.

All four of Apple's existing retail stores in Toronto are located in shopping malls, including the Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale, and Fairview Mall.

(Thanks, Bob Allan!)

Top Rated Comments

fuchsdh Avatar
fuchsdh
46 minutes ago at 07:29 am
If you've missed not one but two deadlines, I don't think there should be any expectation your tenant is going to stick around.

Part of managing things is knowing that stuff outside of your control is going to impact the project and plan accordingly. If Covid is an "act of god" you couldn't plan for, it seems weird that you don't have to honor your contract but everyone around you does.

Also, the builders did the usual thing of razing the existing buildings before the city could consider designating the property historic. So I'm always happy with these kinds of people getting the short end of the stick.
Score: 3 Votes
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
18 minutes ago at 07:57 am
“Flagship” is an overused and now meaningless term
Score: 1 Votes
fuchsdh Avatar
fuchsdh
40 minutes ago at 07:35 am

If the original opening date was November 2019 then it seemed like a joke? There’s no way you could finish building a supertall skyscraper in 3 years. Speaking as a Torontoian, the physical site of the building is so small there would literally be no room for any construction work if the store opened, so there was no way they could have opened it before everything was fully complete. Surprised the folks at Apple didn’t walk around the site and put 2+2 together?
It's always been in the plans that the retail portion would open well in advance of the rest of the building. That said, you're right that it seems like a kind of terrible plan from the standpoint of actually getting the rest of the building up since you now have to consider a lot more variables.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

