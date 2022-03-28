Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design.



The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjust display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort.

The M8 chassis is 11.4mm thin, which is 0.1mm thinner than Apple's iMac, and it includes a flat back, thin bezels, and a height adjustable stand with tilt functionality. Integrated into the display is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity, one micro HDMI port, and two USB-C ports one of which offers 65W of charging output for a phone and notebook.



Unlike a traditional monitor, the M8 includes a remote control and a built-in SmartThings Hub running Tizen OS that allows it to connect to IoT devices wirelessly. The display also has support for streaming entertainment services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, without having to connect to a PC or TV.

The display comes with a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone and two 5W speakers built in, along with a removable magnetic 1080p SlimFit webcam featuring Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions that sound similar to Apple's Center Stage feature.



Priced from $700 depending on the color, the Smart Monitor M8 is available in four "Shades of Nature," including Sunset Pink, Spring Green, Daylight Blue, and Warm White. While Samsung has announced it is taking pre-orders globally, the company has yet to provide shipping dates.