Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design.
The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjust display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort.

The M8 chassis is 11.4mm thin, which is 0.1mm thinner than Apple's iMac, and it includes a flat back, thin bezels, and a height adjustable stand with tilt functionality. Integrated into the display is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity, one micro HDMI port, and two USB-C ports one of which offers 65W of charging output for a phone and notebook.
Unlike a traditional monitor, the M8 includes a remote control and a built-in SmartThings Hub running Tizen OS that allows it to connect to IoT devices wirelessly. The display also has support for streaming entertainment services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, without having to connect to a PC or TV.

The display comes with a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone and two 5W speakers built in, along with a removable magnetic 1080p SlimFit webcam featuring Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions that sound similar to Apple's Center Stage feature.
Priced from $700 depending on the color, the Smart Monitor M8 is available in four "Shades of Nature," including Sunset Pink, Spring Green, Daylight Blue, and Warm White. While Samsung has announced it is taking pre-orders globally, the company has yet to provide shipping dates.

smythey Avatar
smythey
6 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Height adjustable stand as standard - WHAT IS THIS WITCHCRAFT?!
Spock Avatar
Spock
8 minutes ago at 06:08 am
This is the consumer display that Apple needed to release, an iMac without the computer.
Dredd67 Avatar
Dredd67
4 minutes ago at 06:12 am
700$, HDR, colors, useful stand,...

Take that, Studio Display.


Attachment Image
contacos Avatar
contacos
8 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Oh this looks nice, much better than the iMac and I love how you can run apps without a computer connected. Haven’t even thought of this for a non-tv. Might get one from my tax return money
coso Avatar
coso
5 minutes ago at 06:11 am
It's actually hilarious how much they did copy the iMac design and colors
PhaserFuzz Avatar
PhaserFuzz
5 minutes ago at 06:11 am
It's funny how the high priced Studio Display makes this $700 display looks like a deal. It does look nice in the photos, but I'm sure the quality will be sub par compared to Apple's offering.
